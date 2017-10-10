Hot Topics

    No, Ben Roethlisberger Has Not ‘Mentally Retired’ Already

    By Matthew Marczi October 10, 2017 at 10:00 am


    When it comes to assigning blame for struggles, one of the go-to sources tends to be the vein of intangibles that can’t be quantified, yet also can’t be explicitly rebuked as inaccurate, either. The layman, for example, more often than not has absolutely no way of telling whether or not a team was actually ill-prepared for a game, or if they just played poorly.

    Not every bad game has to be explained away citing ethereal concepts like lack of heart and drive. But right now, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is being levelled with just these sorts of unverifiable assertions to explain his sub-par play.

    The 35-year-old quarterback, of course, spent a significant portion of the offseason making a very public row about the fact that he is at a point in his career in which he is taking it a year at a time, not committing to playing beyond one season. He spoke openly about considering retiring.

    But he also spoke openly about the fact that his decision to come back for another season was made because he knew and understand that he was ready, willing, and able to give everything that he has to the game, and to the team, to this season.

    That means preparing for games, watching film, taking care of his body, working with his wide receivers, his tight ends, his running back, his offensive line. That means being as engaged in the team as he ever has been. It means that, on the field, this season is as routine as it has ever been before.


    If it were not for the fact that he has gotten off to a generally bad start through the first five games, nobody would accuse him of having already mentally retired, as many have. There are even those who like to dig up old quotes from the rightfully well-respected Chuck Noll, who said that if you’re thinking about retiring, then you’re already retired.

    Honestly, that’s bullshit.

    There is no universal standard on which to judge such things. Most players likely start thinking about retirement by the time that they hit their 30s. That doesn’t mean that they are not as physically and mentally engaged in winning football games. Just ask John Elway.

    I think it’s unfair to bombard Roethlisberger with unmeasurable and unprovable claims in this vein because there has been no indication at all, outside of the basic fact that he just threw a bunch of interceptions, that he is not committed entirely to winning this year.

    So let’s lay off the lazy excuses for now unless we actually hear something meaningful to address it, and not a facetious answer in the heat of the moment after an ugly game in response to an obnoxious question from a reporter.

    Let’s instead look at what he’s doing poorly, and how he is doing it poorly, and then search for the football reasons for why that is. We already know that his interceptions and near-interceptions have been on the rise. Has he been mentally retired for years now, as he has taken his team deeper and deeper into the postseason while playing through injuries?

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE

    About the Author

    Matthew Marczi
    Passionate Steelers fan with a bit of writing ability. Connoisseur of loud music. Follow me on Twitter @mmarczi.
    • Chad H

      I think you are wrong. I believe he has checked out. Look at his first pick 6. He watched the guy run in. Didn’t even make an effort to tackle him.

    • Brandon Watson

      You addressed that very well, and I’ve thought the same way on this issue; a thought isn’t a thought simply because there’s a voice behind it. That Noll quote sounds really good, it has some truth, and probably had a point behind it at the time it was spoken. But yea, it’s BS. Ben has a reputation for being highly competitive and as having that drive to want to win at everything. He’s not going to tarnish that reputation nor do his teammates an injustice by not being completely dedicated to the team, which is all that “thinking’ had to do with. Actually, I think he had motive in volunteering it … b/c he felt AB and some others (Martavis) were allowing non-football related stories to make them lose time or become distractions. He was basically calling attention to the fact that his window of time is about shut … get your head it and commit b/c if you don’t … I may not come back and fight thru knee injuries and shoulder injuries anymore. I got money and titles and I’m good.

    • Gizmosteel

      OK. Do you feel better now? To completely dismiss the idea without considering it at all is just as lazy as stating unequivocally that Ben has checked out. It remains as viable a theory as that he just had a historically bad game.

    • Brandon Watson

      It’s called live to fight another day. He’s 35 coming off another year, last year, with a pretty significant knee injury at the beginning of the year. The year before he had the bad shoulder injury in the playoffs. He can’t barely get himself out of trouble any more much less risk his health knowing a defensive player will be licking his chops to get a chance to take him out. And they would …

    • falconsaftey43

      It’s fine if you want to ask “is he mentally checked out?” But to say that he is is unfair because no one has any way of knowing. Do you see anything on the field that could be attributed to this? Looking to avoid hits, playing scared. No. All we see is him playing poorly.

    • Quan Hurst

      He is mentally retired and his age is starting to show his flaws. He not able to get away with playground football like he did when he was younger.

    • Brandon Watson

      I think that’s his point. Why waste time and energy discussing a theory that you have no way of actually proving, particularly with enough proof to prove the opposite, which is that he’s an extremely competitive person, in everything he does (listen to stories from teammates) …

      Besides that … just think of the logic being used. ‘Welp, he said it … yup … he’s thinking it so that’s it’ … I mean, that’s like saying Brady doesn’t think about it. Come on now, he’s married. If you don’t think he and Giselle don’t discuss this …

    • Edjhjr

      This idea the Jags were playing to make them throw……., anyway in the first half the Jags beat them with red zone defense and field position. The one Jags. TD…. tipped pass gave them short field and they converted.

      They get three touchdowns, hold them to 3 and it’s 21 to 3. The game would have been over. Red zone play both ends. Bad.

      They could have run and punted the entire second half

    • Smitty 6788

      That’s simply not true..

    • Smitty 6788

      Good article Matthew dead spot on..Big Ben had some tough breaks on Sunday. The only bad throw on the picks was the one to AB that was high. AB got 2 hands on the ball but it was knocked out by Ramsey. But it was a high throw. The interceptions have 0 to do with his being mentally checked out. More bad breaks than anything.

    • Steven Vincent

      Any athlete or person who trains diligently to improve athletic performance can see that for some years now BR has not been doing much at all to optimize his athletic performance on the field. He can barely run at all anymore. He shuffles his feet like an old man. He’s WAY overweight. Not interested in hearing about how many injuries he has had, because athletes who WANT to overcome injuries overcome injuries (ok SOME injuries can’t be overcome, but Ben hasn’t had any of those). Ben doesn’t care enough to put in the effort to rehab fully. He’s collecting a big fat paycheck and that (and the fact that he has an awesome team) is why he came back this year. Sorry to be so harsh but that’s what it sure looks like.

    • falconsaftey43

      just saying, hasn’t Ben looked over weight pretty much every year? So has he been in retirement mode for the last 5 years?

    • NCSteel

      Your point is well taken Matthew.
      To just dismiss as BS however that he was not mentally all in is not a good idea either because his play suggests something is wrong. Does it have to be that.. ? No of course not, but everything should be on the table as a possible cause.
      The faxt is, he brought this on himself by saying he was unsure about playing next year. He then came back and said year to year.
      Don’t like the critique ?
      Don’t put it out there for public consumption.

    • 07mac11

      Saying Noll’s perspective is “honestly, bs” is only your opinion. How can you be fully committed if you’re questioning your future. I’d be interested to know how many players have managed to perform at a high level while publicly contemplating their careers?

    • NCSteel

      One can make an argument for everything you said.

    • NCSteel

      I think the man points out an interesting idea.
      Perhaps not taking care of
      Yourself shows a lack of willingness to extend your career.

    • Gizmosteel

      That is my point…that it is fair to ask the question and analyze body language and other signs, if any. People who know Ben would see a change. It can be done. I’m not saying it’s true. I have no clue but I won’t dismiss the theory outright

    • Jaybird

      Great article Matt. Spot on .

    • Darth Blount 47

      So… cancel the funeral arrangements, get refunds on the suit, casket, flowers, singer, and plot… tell the Pastor he won’t be needed… have the diggers fill back in his hole… give the ordered food in the 3 fridges in the garage to the homeless… tell Aunt Margaret we won’t need her house or the tents… and tell the newspapers to hold off on running that obituary???

      Honestly, all that trouble, can’t we just bury him and be done with it or would that be considered murder?

      *This is CLEARLY in the running for best article of the year on the Depot.*

    • Rob Erickson

      When Noll made that statement, the NFL was remarkably different. Training camp was used to re-condition athletes after an off-season of being off. Athletes today, who are among the most conditioned in the world in their sport, have very little time away from training and preparation. Whether hockey, football, basketball, the devotion it takes to your craft on a daily basis during the grind of the off-season requires complete mental investment in the process. It’s called being driven. While the author is correct that we have no real way of knowing what is going on in Ben’s head, we do have evidence that stretches beyond this last game. There was a graphic on Twitter that showed Ben’s TD/Int ratio over the past 20 games or so. Not pretty. And that was before the 5 Ints from the Jags game. I honestly feel (and admittedly this is as much conjecture as anything written in this article or the responses) that Ben can feel his physical abilities slipping, which has led to thoughts of retirement, which in turn leads to not being fully invested in the process of preparation, which continues a downward spiral.

    • Kevin Artis

      I think you are wrong. Yeah, everyone thinks about retiring, but knowing that you are in front of a microphone why even say anything. Just like everyone in the locker room knew Heath Miller was retiring but he didn’t say anything about it when asked by reporters.
      Again, if a reporter asked you about the game and you say “I don’t have it anymore” sarcastically, or not, why utter those words. He sounds like Cam Newton after he lost, i believe, that championship game.
      Not only that, look at his performance over the past 5 games. He’s looked awful. Not the elite talent he is suppose to be. Definitely not top 5 as people try to place him in.
      Even if he did not make the above statements, I would still think he has lost it based on his performance over the past 5 games.

    • JohnB

      Thanks for calling out the BS. Literally. Having said that, you guys should consolidate these Ben articles. Haha

    • The Sun is Pro-Black

      Take the Rooney patches off until they reach the playoffs.

    • Joeybaggadonuts

      Last year they were calling for Aaron Rogers head and blaming his gf for all his woes. This year, not so much

    • ThatGuy

      Forgot about that

    • ThatGuy

      Yet he has come into camp lighter than the previous year 3 years in a row now.

    • ThatGuy

      Yeah his stats say 7 INTs on the year but a couple were bad luck and one was an insanely BS call by the refs against Balt.

    • Steeler Fanatic

      We have the Chiefs right where we want them. Vegas agrees, we opened as 3 point dogs. I do wonder if guys like AB may wonder if Ben works as hard as him, but Ben has never brought Brady’s intendity or Manning’s study habits.

    • ThatGuy

      I saw one line it’s 4.5 now.

    • PaeperCup

      I dont think he is. I really don’t. But i suspect there might be something physically wrong with his head. His heightened concern over his health and concussions, I wonder if his brain has been rattled enough that he literally and physically cannot see or process the game the same way he used to.

    • It is really easy to say he’s done and checked out, and that is a tired and lazy approach. I personally don’t think so. He played a bad game against a really under rated defense. Yeah, he tossed 5 picks, 1 was batted at the LOS, 1 was off of AB’s hands, and 1 his WR fell down. Only 2 were on him and him alone and only 1 was when the game was in contention. The last one the game was already decided and he is pressing to make a play.

      All that being said, this should be a run first team. Bell and this O line can still take over a game if given the chance. I think Ben can be more effective throwing off of play action. If we can force defenses to load the box it will give Ben a better chance of seeing optimum looks to throw against and take advantage of it. Right now defenses are playing the pass first and we are getting burnt.

      Run to set up the pass, no the other way around.