The Perspective Of An Average Steelers Fan: Burgher Influence In NFL Coaching Ranks

I needed a distraction from the Pittsburgh Steelers; still need a few hours to transition from the last game to thinking about the upcoming game in Kansas City. To help me through, I looked at the coaching staffs from the 31 teams in the NFL.
My exercise was to see how many coaches have some link to Pittsburgh. Former Steelers coaches or players; Burghers who are from Pittsburgh or played/coached at a local school.
I spotted over 50 coaches with some Burgher ties including nine head coaches. OK, I stretched it a little by including some subBurghers who are a generation removed from their Black & Gold roots. I estimate that about 8% of all NFL coaches have some Burgher roots. Not bad when you consider that Pittsburgh’s population is less than 1% of the national total.
There are probably several gaps – let me know who I missed.
|Team
|Name
|Position
|Connection
|Buffalo Bills
|Bob Babich
|LB Coach
|Burgher (Aliquippa) Pitt coach
|New England Patriots
|Bill Belichick
|Head Coach
|subBurgher (Father from Monessen)
|New England Patriots
|Raymond Ventrone
|Asst Special Teams
|Burgher (Pittsburgh)
|New York Jets
|Kevin Greene
|LB Coach
|Steeler player 1993-95
|Baltimore Ravens
|Bobby Engram
|WR Coach
|Penn State player/Pitt Coach
|Cincinnati Bengals
|Marvin Lewis
|Head Coach
|Steeler coach 1992-95 Burgher (McDonald)
|Cincinnati Bengals
|James Urban
|WR Coach
|Clarion grad asst
|Cincinnati Bengals
|Jonathan Hayes
|TE Coach
|Steeler player 1994-96 Burgher (S. Fayette)
|Cincinnati Bengals
|Jim Haslett
|LB Coach
|Steeler DC 1997-99 Burgher (Pittsburgh)
|Cleveland Browns
|Kirby Wilson
|RB Coordinator
|Steeler RB Coach 2007-13
|Houston Texans
|Bill O’Brien
|Head Coach
|Penn State HC 2012-13
|Houston Texans
|Mike Vrabel
|Defense Coordinator
|Steeler player 1997-2000
|Houston Texans
|John Butler
|DB Coach
|Penn State DB coach 2012-13
|Indianapolis Colts
|Jim Philbin
|Asst HC/OL
|W&J, Allegheny coach
|Indianapolis Colts
|Jim Hostler
|TE Coach
|IUP coach 9 seasons
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|Tom Myslinski
|Strength/Condition
|Steeler player 1996-97, 2000
|Tennessee Titans
|Mike Mularkey
|Head Coach
|Steeler player 1989-91 coach 1996-2003
|Tennessee Titans
|Dick Lebeau
|DC/Asst HC
|Steeler DC 2004-14 coach 1992-96
|Tennessee Titans
|Russ Grimm
|OL Coach
|Steeler coach 2001-06
|Tennessee Titans
|Nick Eason
|DL Coach
|Steeler player 2007-10
|Tennessee Titans
|Keith Willis
|Asst DL Coach
|Steeler player 1982-91
|Tennessee Titans
|Lou Spanos
|LB Coach
|Steeler coach 1995-2009 Burgher
|Tennessee Titans
|Deshea Townsend
|DB Coach
|Steeler player 1998-2009
|Denver Broncos
|Fred Pagac
|OLB Coach
|Burgher (Brownsville)
|Los Angeles Chargers
|Ken Whisenhut
|Offense Coordinator
|Steeler coach 2001-06
|Los Angeles Chargers
|John McNulty
|TE Coach
|Penn State grad
|Oakland Raiders
|Rod Woodson
|CB Coach
|Steeler player 1987-96
|New York Giants
|Bob McAdoo
|Head Coach
|Burgher (Indiana Pa) played at IUP
|New York Giants
|Frank Cignetti Jr
|QB Coach
|IUP/Pitt coach Burgher
|New York Giants
|Kevin Gilbride
|subBurgher son of Steeler OC Kevin Gilbride
|Philadelphia Eagles
|Duce Staley
|RB Coach
|Steeler player 2004-06
|Washington Redskins
|Matt Cavanaugh
|Offense Coordinator
|Pitt QB & coach
|Washington Redskins
|Jim Tomsula
|DL Coach
|Burgher (Homestead)
|Chicago Bears
|John Fox
|Head Coach
|Steeler coach 1989-91 Pitt DC 1986-88
|Detroit Lions
|Jim Caldwell
|Head Coach
|Penn State coach 1986-92
|Detroit Lions
|Al Golden
|TE Coach
|Penn State player 1987-91
|Green Bay Packers
|Mike McCarthy
|Head Coach
|Burger
|Green Bay Packers
|Alex Van Pelt
|QB Coach
|Burgher; Steeler roster 1993
|Green Bay Packers
|Dom Capers
|Defense Coordinator
|Steeler DC 1992-94
|Green Bay Packers
|Darren Perry
|Safety Coach
|Steeler player 1992-98 coach 2003
|Green Bay Packers
|Ron Zook
|Special Team Coach
|Steeler coach 1996-98
|Minnesota Vikings
|Kennedy Polamalu
|RB Coach
|subBurgher Troy’s uncle
|Carolina Panthers
|Jerricho Cotchery
|WR Coach
|Steeler player 1011-13
|Arizona Cardinals
|Bruce Arians
|Head Coach
|Steeler OC/coach 2004-11
|Arizona Cardinals
|Tom Moore
|Asst HC/OC
|Steeler OC/coach 1977-89
|Arizona Cardinals
|Byron Leftwich
|QB Coach
|Steeler player 2008, 2010-12
|Arizona Cardinals
|Larry Zierlien
|Asst OL Coach
|Steeler coach 2007-09
|Arizona Cardinals
|Brentson Buckner
|DL Coach
|Steeler player 1994-96 intern 2010-12
|Arizona Cardinals
|Larry Foote
|ILB Coach
|Steeler player 2002-08, 2010-13
|Arizona Cardinals
|Amos Jones
|Special Team Coach
|Steeler coach 2007-12
|San Francisco 49ers
|Jeff Zgonina
|DL Coach
|Steeler player 1993-94
They paid their dues; They’ve probably told their team’s there is no room for losers at some point. It’s no bed of roses or a pleasure cruise; you’ve got to fight until the end to be able to say, We are the Champions