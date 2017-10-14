Hot Topics

    The Perspective Of An Average Steelers Fan: Burgher Influence In NFL Coaching Ranks

    By David Orochena October 14, 2017 at 08:28 pm


    I needed a distraction from the Pittsburgh Steelers; still need a few hours to transition from the last game to thinking about the upcoming game in Kansas City. To help me through, I looked at the coaching staffs from the 31 teams in the NFL.

    My exercise was to see how many coaches have some link to Pittsburgh. Former Steelers coaches or players; Burghers who are from Pittsburgh or played/coached at a local school.

    I spotted over 50 coaches with some Burgher ties including nine head coaches. OK, I stretched it a little by including some subBurghers who are a generation removed from their Black & Gold roots. I estimate that about 8% of all NFL coaches have some Burgher roots. Not bad when you consider that Pittsburgh’s population is less than 1% of the national total.

    There are probably several gaps – let me know who I missed.

    TeamNamePositionConnection
    Buffalo BillsBob BabichLB CoachBurgher (Aliquippa) Pitt coach
    New England PatriotsBill BelichickHead CoachsubBurgher (Father from Monessen)
    New England PatriotsRaymond VentroneAsst Special TeamsBurgher (Pittsburgh)
    New York JetsKevin GreeneLB CoachSteeler player 1993-95
    Baltimore RavensBobby EngramWR CoachPenn State player/Pitt Coach
    Cincinnati BengalsMarvin LewisHead CoachSteeler coach 1992-95 Burgher (McDonald)
    Cincinnati BengalsJames UrbanWR CoachClarion grad asst
    Cincinnati BengalsJonathan HayesTE CoachSteeler player 1994-96 Burgher (S. Fayette)
    Cincinnati BengalsJim HaslettLB CoachSteeler DC 1997-99 Burgher (Pittsburgh)
    Cleveland BrownsKirby WilsonRB CoordinatorSteeler RB Coach 2007-13
    Houston TexansBill O’BrienHead CoachPenn State HC 2012-13
    Houston TexansMike VrabelDefense CoordinatorSteeler player 1997-2000
    Houston TexansJohn ButlerDB CoachPenn State DB coach 2012-13
    Indianapolis ColtsJim PhilbinAsst HC/OLW&J, Allegheny coach
    Indianapolis ColtsJim HostlerTE CoachIUP coach 9 seasons
    Jacksonville JaguarsTom MyslinskiStrength/ConditionSteeler player 1996-97, 2000
    Tennessee TitansMike MularkeyHead CoachSteeler player 1989-91 coach 1996-2003
    Tennessee TitansDick LebeauDC/Asst HCSteeler DC 2004-14 coach 1992-96
    Tennessee TitansRuss GrimmOL CoachSteeler coach 2001-06
    Tennessee TitansNick EasonDL CoachSteeler player 2007-10
    Tennessee TitansKeith WillisAsst DL CoachSteeler player 1982-91
    Tennessee TitansLou SpanosLB CoachSteeler coach 1995-2009 Burgher
    Tennessee TitansDeshea TownsendDB CoachSteeler player 1998-2009
    Denver BroncosFred PagacOLB CoachBurgher (Brownsville)
    Los Angeles ChargersKen WhisenhutOffense CoordinatorSteeler coach 2001-06
    Los Angeles ChargersJohn McNultyTE CoachPenn State grad
    Oakland RaidersRod WoodsonCB CoachSteeler player 1987-96
    New York GiantsBob McAdooHead CoachBurgher (Indiana Pa) played at IUP
    New York GiantsFrank Cignetti JrQB CoachIUP/Pitt coach Burgher
    New York GiantsKevin GilbridesubBurgher son of Steeler OC Kevin Gilbride
    Philadelphia EaglesDuce StaleyRB CoachSteeler player 2004-06
    Washington RedskinsMatt CavanaughOffense CoordinatorPitt QB & coach
    Washington RedskinsJim TomsulaDL CoachBurgher (Homestead)
    Chicago BearsJohn FoxHead CoachSteeler coach 1989-91 Pitt DC 1986-88
    Detroit LionsJim CaldwellHead CoachPenn State coach 1986-92
    Detroit LionsAl GoldenTE CoachPenn State player 1987-91
    Green Bay PackersMike McCarthyHead CoachBurger
    Green Bay PackersAlex Van PeltQB CoachBurgher; Steeler roster 1993
    Green Bay PackersDom CapersDefense CoordinatorSteeler DC 1992-94
    Green Bay PackersDarren PerrySafety CoachSteeler player 1992-98 coach 2003
    Green Bay PackersRon ZookSpecial Team CoachSteeler coach 1996-98
    Minnesota VikingsKennedy PolamaluRB CoachsubBurgher Troy’s uncle
    Carolina PanthersJerricho CotcheryWR CoachSteeler player 1011-13
    Arizona CardinalsBruce AriansHead CoachSteeler OC/coach 2004-11
    Arizona CardinalsTom MooreAsst HC/OCSteeler OC/coach 1977-89
    Arizona CardinalsByron LeftwichQB CoachSteeler player 2008, 2010-12
    Arizona CardinalsLarry ZierlienAsst OL CoachSteeler coach 2007-09
    Arizona CardinalsBrentson BucknerDL CoachSteeler player 1994-96 intern 2010-12
    Arizona CardinalsLarry FooteILB CoachSteeler player 2002-08, 2010-13
    Arizona CardinalsAmos JonesSpecial Team CoachSteeler coach 2007-12
    San Francisco 49ersJeff ZgoninaDL CoachSteeler player 1993-94

    They paid their dues; They’ve probably told their team’s there is no room for losers at some point. It’s no bed of roses or a pleasure cruise; you’ve got to fight until the end to be able to say, We are the Champions


