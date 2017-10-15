Rapoport: Martavis Bryant Has Requested Trade From Steelers

Big, if not strange, news out of Pittsburgh tonight. NFL Network’s Ian Raporport tweeted out moments ago that WR Martavis Bryant has requested a trade.

Sources: #Steelers playmaking WR Martavis Bryant recently requested a trade. His teammates and coaches are well aware that he’s unhappy. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 16, 2017

It’s unclear why Bryant is unhappy and Rapoport doesn’t go into specifics. It could be a lack of playtime. Bryant has been out-snapped by rookie JuJu Smith-Schuster each of the last three weeks and I believe the same held true for today’s win over the Kansas City Chiefs.





It’s worth pointing out this is the same Ian Rapoport that said in 2013 Ben Roethlisberger requested a trade. That was obviously proven to be false. I’m sure you remember this.

#Steelers sources expect Big Ben to ask them to explore trade options after 2013. They fielded offers for him last offseason. Could again — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 10, 2013

On Sunday, Bryant caught just two passes for 27 yards. For the year, he has 17 catches, 231 yards, and one touchdown.

Developing story.

UPDATE: As many readers have pointed out, a woman who says she is Bryant’s girlfriend vented frustration during today’s game about his lack of playtime.