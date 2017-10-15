Hot Topics

    Rapoport: Martavis Bryant Has Requested Trade From Steelers

    By Alex Kozora October 15, 2017 at 08:36 pm


    Big, if not strange, news out of Pittsburgh tonight. NFL Network’s Ian Raporport tweeted out moments ago that WR Martavis Bryant has requested a trade.

    It’s unclear why Bryant is unhappy and Rapoport doesn’t go into specifics. It could be a lack of playtime. Bryant has been out-snapped by rookie JuJu Smith-Schuster each of the last three weeks and I believe the same held true for today’s win over the Kansas City Chiefs.


    It’s worth pointing out this is the same Ian Rapoport that said in 2013 Ben Roethlisberger requested a trade. That was obviously proven to be false. I’m sure you remember this.

     

    On Sunday, Bryant caught just two passes for 27 yards. For the year, he has 17 catches, 231 yards, and one touchdown.

    Developing story.

    UPDATE: As many readers have pointed out, a woman who says she is Bryant’s girlfriend vented frustration during today’s game about his lack of playtime.

    About the Author

    Alex Kozora
    Full-time blogger from mom's basement. Marrying tape and statistics. Chidi Iwuoma is my favorite Steeler of all-time.
    • Darth Blount 47

      3 THINGS…

    • Nathanael Dory

      wow…

    • George Hareras

      Very frustrating. The dude is lucky he wasn’t cut to begin with. All that huge potential and he keeps not rising to the occasion. Didn’t he say JuJu was Coates replacement when he was drafted and not his own? Not so fast big fella

    • The Tony

      Well don’t get suspended. Keep developing your game and earn it on the field.

    • Shannon Stephenson

      First off we are talking about Ian Rapaport who gets nothing right. Secondly, Im not sure how he could be unhappy with how much he is playing since he gets 80%+ of all offensive plays. JuJu is kept in more because of his ability to run block.

    • Tyler Guilford

      Well I wish it didn’t get leaked. There’s no better way to kill a players trade value than by having him ask for it

    • WeWantDaTruth

      I believe the Steelers want to establish the run more going forward, vs. what they did against the Jags last week. If that is the case, and Juju is the better blocker, then that’s how the cookie crumbles. #10 needs to settle down and get on board.

    • Jeff Papiernik

      Well too bad. Not going to get one. We wouldn’t get anything in return for this year that would help us win.

    • nutty32

      Rapoport.

    • John Pennington

      MB needs to chill out and just work on his game.The passes will come the qb just not seeing the field. Man up and just do your job and get your game back.

    • Reader783

      Ya I’ll believe this tweet when Ben’s trade goes through….you know, the one Ian said he requested 2 times in 2013 and 2014….Journalism is dead over at NFLN

    • RyanW

      Yeah I ain’t trusting wrongoport

    • falconsaftey43

      So true

    • SteelPierogie

      When’s recently?

    • Steeler Nation

      Well if its true trade him to the browns that will really piss him of lol

    • Chris92021

      I can’t trust anything from Rapaport or Aditi. They are wrong more times than I care to count.

      Having said that, if we can get a top 80 pick for Bryant, I am all for it. He is no position to demand anything given his status in the drug program. No one will want to trade for a guy who is one positive test away from being Josh Gordon. I guess he’s mad that the Steelers are making accountable for his actions.

    • Nathanael Dory

      First that Rappo dude is a clown. But if its true, MB needs to learn a thing or 2 from AB. Be patient young fella

    • Douglas Andrews

      I’ll believe it when I hear it from the horse’s mouth until then take it with a grain of salt it’s Rapoport and his tweet says recently like ok what does that really mean Ian.

    • Reader783

      No dude. You must blindly trust Ian’s “sources”. His “sources” are the real deal.

    • Douglas Andrews

      Haha trust Ian and his “sources”

    • StolenUpVotes

      This is going to be a fun America’s game to watch lol

    • Crashcrash777

      Wut?

    • Chris92021

      Week 1: Did you almost lose to the Browns??
      Week 2: What is wrong with Le’Veon Bell?
      Week 3: the idiotic staying in the locker room, Big Ben “can’t sleep” BS
      Week 4: Antonio Brown and the Gatorade cooler
      Week 5: How do you lose to Jacksonville??
      Week 6: Bryant wants to be traded?

      Man, I just want one week where there is no off-field drama!

    • Steel City Slim

      If it’s true, I say adios. Don’t want anyone on the team that doesn’t want to be here.

    • Reader783

      With Jeremy Fowler and Ian Rapoport obsessed with selling drama and a soap-opera to the legions at ESPN and NFLN, good luck. Best we can do is ignore it….starve the fire.

    • JohnnyFootball

      HOLY. SHEET. Not good!

    • Shannon Stephenson

      Ian is the guy whose parent never paid any attention too so he makes up things so people will pay attention to him…I call it the Al Gore Syndrome.

    • Jason Vancil

      Even if true, so what? He has no leverage. He is one step away from a longer Suspension. This team, without him was a game away from the SB. And we just beat the team that beat the team that we cant seem to beat, on the Road, WITHOUT a contribution from him.So Martavis can STFU

    • Pat Knotts

      U ungrateful mf

    • Sam Clonch

      Would be curious to compare what he thinks he’s worth vs what they could actually get for him. I doubt they could do better than a 5th round pick currently. Maybe as high as a third if he breaks out eventually. I’d have no interest in a player trade midseason.

    • David Henderson

      When is the last time he made a play? BYE BYE!

    • Sam Clonch

      Haha, he could hang out with Josh Gordon, compare suspension notes.