Report: Bengals CB Adam Jones Not Dressed For Thursday’s Practice

The Cincinnati Bengals might not have the services of one of their starting cornerbacks this Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers due to an injury.

According to Jim Owczarski of the Cincinnati Enquirer, Bengals starting cornerback Adam Jones was not dressed for practice Thursday after working on a limited basis Wednesday. Jones is currently dealing with a back injury that he suffered during the Bengals Week 5 win over the Buffalo Bills. Jones left that game twice in the first half and did not return after coming out of the second time.

Earlier in that game against the Bills, the Bengals other starting cornerback, Dre Kirkpatrick, left the contest in the second quarter after suffering a shoulder injury and he never returned. He was replaced by second-year cornerback William Jackson III and when Jones left the game for good cornerback Darqueze Dennard took over for him.

Should Jones ultimately not play on Sunday, one would think that Jackson might start in his place and that assumes that Kirkpatrick is healthy enough to play. Kirkpatrick, by the way, practiced fully on Wednesday.

Jackson has yet to play against the Steelers so it would be interesting to see him have to matchup against wide receivers Antonio Brown and Martavis Bryant Sunday at Heinz Field.

We’ll pass along the Bengals full Thursday injury report to you later this afternoon.