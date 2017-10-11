Report: Bengals TE Tyler Eifert To Undergo Season-Ending Back Surgery

The Pittsburgh Steelers will host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 7 at Heinz Field and it sounds like the AFC North rival will be without the services of their top tight end for that contest as well as the remainder of the 2017 season.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Bengals tight end Tyler Eifert has now decided to undergo season-ending back surgery, which would be the third such procedure on his back in his career. The surgery will reportedly sideline Eifert for four to six months.

Bengals TE Tyler Eifert scheduled to undergo back surgery Thursday and is expected to be out 4-6 months, per source. Free agent in winter. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 12, 2017





Eifert, who missed eight games last season because of back and ankle injuries, is currently in the final season of his contract with the Bengals. The former 2013 first-round draft pick out of Notre Dame has played in only two games this season and appeared to reinjure his back in the Bengals Week 2 loss to the Houston Texans. He has caught just 4 passes for 46 yards this season.

While Eifert has been sidelined, Tyler Kroft has been filling in capably at tight end for the Bengals, catching 13 of 16 targets for 134 yards and two touchdowns the past three weeks. In addition to Kroft, the Bengals other tight end currently on the roster is C.J. Uzomah. They also have two h-backs in Cethan Carter and Ryan Hewitt.

The 2-3 Bengals are on their bye this week.