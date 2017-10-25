Hot Topics

    JuJu Smith-Schuster’s Stolen Bike Reportedly Recovered

    By Dave Bryan October 25, 2017 at 07:14 am


    It sounds like Pittsburgh Steelers rookie wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster will not have to walk to practice much longer.

    According to Rick Dayton‏ of KDKA, police in Mt. Oliver say they have recovered Smith-Schuster’s stolen bike. KDKA was reportedly contacted by a man saying he bought the bike before later learning it was stolen and it has now been turned in to the police.

    “He’s supposedly coming to get it today,” Mt. Oliver Police Chief Matt Juzwick said.

    At this point, the man who turned the bike in will likely receive two tickets for a future Steelers game from wide receiver Antonio Brown as that’s the reward he posted Tuesday after Smith-Schuster announced his bike had been stolen.

    Smith-Schuster, who still does not own a driver’s licence at 20 years old, rides his bike to the Steelers team facility and around Pittsburgh as it’s his only mode of transportation., After his bike was stolen, he still entertained his social media followers with videos, memes and gifs related to him missing his two-wheeled pedaling machine.

    It will now be interesting to see if Smith-Schuster gets an endorsement deal from GHOST-Bikes, the company that makes the brand of bike that the wide receiver owns.

    • Evan Eremita

      That’s cool

    • Mike Lloyd

      The power and allure of Steelers football. Ha!

    • Froggy

      Not since I last watched Pee Wee’s Big Adventure have I been this happy about a bike being found.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      2 tickets to a game, a week of primantis, a free bike, and a few other things according to Twitter offers.

    • heath miller

      i wonder why JU JU doesnt dive at 20 years old…. now that hes making big bucks he may never learn to drive .. just use a limo service .. and thats fine he can use them to go our when he drinks (as soon as he turns 21) and dinners but if i were that rich sometimes you just want to hop in the car to go to the drug store or go for a pizza and you want to do it on the spare of the moment …. not wait for a limo to get there 30 minutes later.. sure gonna be cold on that bike in a month or so .. cool guy . hope he never changes and working with hines i like him and like his chances..

    • Reg Sayhitodabadguy Hunt

      his bike wss playing hide ‘n’ seek

    • steeltown

      Didn’t AB ride a bike to camp and practice his first year…?