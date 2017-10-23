Hot Topics

    Report: NFL Will Not Suspend Burfict For Sunday Kick To Nix’s Head

    By Dave Bryan October 23, 2017 at 04:51 pm


    While his early-Sunday game kick to the head of Pittsburgh Steelers fullback Roosevelt Nix appeared to be dirty to some fans of the team, as well as to running back Le’Veon Bell, Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict will reportedly not be suspended for it.

    According to Katherine Terrell‏ of ESPN.com, the league will not suspend Burfict for his kick to Nix’s head I the first quarter of Sunday’s game at Heinz Field. However, the Bengals linebacker still might be fined, according to her report.

    Bell talked about Burfict’s kick to Nix’s head during his post-game press conference and has since blasted the Bengals linebacker more on his Twitter account.

    “Dude gotta go, man,” Bell posted on Twitter. “That’s not football at all.” Bell later added, “It’s unbelievable the league is just condoning this activity, But if Rosie reacts, Rosie would be the one that would get into trouble.”

    Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis has since said that he believes Burfict’s kick to Nix’s head is being “overblown.”


    “I think the player pushes Vontaze back after the play … the official is right there and warned (Nix) to not do that,” Lewis said.

    Burfict ended up get a face full of Nix the rest of Sunday’s game and the Steelers fullback will just have to take that as some sort of consolation and retribution.

    The Steelers and Bengals will face each other again in Week 13 and that game will take place in Cincinnati. We’ll see if Burfict isn’t serving another suspension by then.

    Burfict, who was suspended for the first three games of the 2016 season for a dirty hit against the Steelers in the 2015 playoffs, was also suspended for the first three games of this season for an illegal hit this preseason.

    • PA2AK_

      Hopefully his fine is more than when LB beat up that goal post…priorities

    • Conserv_58

      Marvin Lewis: “I think the player pushes Vontez back after the play…” This ridiculously dishonest comment is why Burfict continues to be the immature malcontent he is.

      I also want to know why there wasn’t a flag thrown after the Bengals’, Fisher clearly shoved Will Gay late after Gay intercepted the The Red Rifle.

    • Darth Blount 47

      And who made that call, Mr. Roger Magoo?!

      SHOCKING.

      I take solace in knowing that the next coach of the Bungles will have that problem child to still deal with.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      The NFL’s explanation is that no contact would have been made by Burfict”s feet if Nix had moved his head out of the way. Therefore, not egregious.

    • SteelersDepot Commenter

      This is a joke. Ndamukong Suh’s FIRST suspension was for when he stomped on a Green Bay lineman, and he got 2 games. Burfict is a repeat offender already with 2 (3?) suspensions, and he gets 0 games? Terrible

    • nutty32

      Would trade MB for Burfict in a heartbeat.
      p.s. – Burfict was throwing elbows well after plays pretty much all day yesterday. Refs clearly let a lot of things go this time around.

    • Lil Smitty

      ROTFL!
      Wait they seriously said that? I guess that is the advantage of twitter, you can tweet ridiculous things without people seeing you smile.

    • harding36

      I didn’t find it that egregious. Yeah, he kicked him, but if we’re being honest, it wasn’t an especially vicious blow. I’m good with a fine.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      Sad thing is that it is almost believable. that’s the credibility of the NFL.