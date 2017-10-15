Report: Steelers Do Not Plan On Trading WR Martavis Bryant

A Sunday evening report by Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network indicates that Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Martavis Bryant is wanting to be traded. While Bryant has yet to address those reports, the Steelers reportedly have no plans on trading him just the same.

According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com, early indications are the Steelers do not plan on trading Bryant, according to sources, one of which was pretty adamant. Fowler goes on to add that things could change closer to the NFL trading deadline, but even so, it seems unlikely to happen.

Early indications are the Steelers do not plan on trading Martavis Bryant, according to sources, one of which was pretty adamant. Perhaps that can change closer to trade deadline, but seems unlikely. They still value him. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) October 16, 2017





Bryant, who caught two passes for 27 yards in the Steelers Sunday road win over the Kansas City Chiefs, will enter Week 7 with 17 receptions for 231 yards and a touchdown on the season.

Bryant, who was suspended for the entire 2016 season for violating the league’s substance abuse policy, has seen his playing time cut some over the course of the last several weeks.

In case you’re curious, Bryant’s current contract with the Steelers doesn’t expire until after the 2018 season.

It will now be interesting to see if Bryant quickly denies the trade request reports now that the Steelers have landed back in Pittsburgh.

UPDATE:

Big win today and tomorrow right back to work tomorrow I am happy to be a steeler and can't wait to reach number 7 this year. — Martavis Bryant (@ThaBestUNO) October 16, 2017