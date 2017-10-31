Report: Steelers S Mike Mitchell May Not Miss Time With Calf Injury

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Mike Mitchell was injured during the team’s Sunday night win over the Detroit Lions and after the game was over head coach Mike Tomlin said the veteran suffered an ankle injury. On Tuesday, however, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network updated Mitchell’s injury.

According to Rapoport, Mitchell suffered a grade 1 strained soleus muscle (calf strain) and may not miss time with it.

Not trade deadline, but… #Steelers S Mike Mitchell has a grade 1 strained soleus muscle (calf strain), I’m told. Bye week. May not miss time — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 31, 2017





It is believed that Mitchell suffered his injury sometime during the second quarter of the Sunday night game against the Lions and on a third down play. We have some video of the end of that play below.

The Steelers are on their bye this week and are practicing on Tuesday and Wednesday before taking the rest of the week off. It will be interesting to see if Tomlin provides an update on Mitchell’s status during his next press conference which will take place a week from today.

When Mitchell left the Sunday night game injured he was replaced by safety Robert Golden. Mitchell had registered 6 total tackles prior to leaving the game injured.