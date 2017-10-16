Report: Steelers To Sign S Jordan Dangerfield To Practice Squad

The Pittsburgh Steelers have reportedly agreed to sign a familiar face to their practice squad.

According to Jacob Klinger of pennlive.com, the Steelers are signing safety Jordan Dangerfield to their practice squad again.

Jordan Dangerfield has re-signed with the Steelers' practice squad, his agent, Abu Toppin, tells @PennLive — Jacob Klinger (@Jacob_Klinger_) October 16, 2017





Dangerfield, who was waived injured by the Steelers just ahead of the start of the 2017 regular season, initially reverted to the team’s Reserve/Injured list and was quickly waived again a few days later with an injury settlement.

A former undrafted free agent out of Towson, Dangerfield played in 14 regular season games and all three playoff games for the Steelers in 2016. Prior to last season, Dangerfield spent quite a bit of time on the Steelers practice squad during the 2014 and 2015 seasons.

The Steelers probably wont officially announce the signing of Dangerfield until Tuesday so we’ll have to wait and see which player is released from the 10-man unit to make room for him.

For his career, Dangerfield has registered 16 regular season tackles. He also started two games last season for the Steelers.