    Report: Steelers WR Martavis Bryant To Play Against Jaguars

    By Dave Bryan October 8, 2017 at 09:33 am


    The Pittsburgh Steelers and Jacksonville Jaguars will turn in their inactive lists in about one hour from now and the names of two questionable wide receivers, one from each team, are not expected to be included on them.

    According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Steelers wide receiver Martavis Bryant and Jaguars wide receiver Marqise Lee are both expected to play Sunday after both ended Week 5 listed as questionable.


    The Steelers added Bryant to their injury report on Saturday with an illness after he had practiced fully on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Schefter reported Saturday night that a source has told him that Bryant will play against the Jaguars.

    As for Lee, he failed to practice on Wednesday and Thursday because of injured ribs. After practicing Friday on a limited basis he ended the week listed as questionable. Schefter reported Saturday night that Lee is slated to play against the Steelers.

    • Gizmosteel

      Good news! This time catch that bomb.

    • pittfan

      YEAH BABY! Martay The Missile is on the launch pad! 6/145 and 2 scores. Book it!

    • Jason

      I’d take the under on all 3 but I hope I’m wrong.