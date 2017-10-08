Report: Steelers WR Martavis Bryant To Play Against Jaguars

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Jacksonville Jaguars will turn in their inactive lists in about one hour from now and the names of two questionable wide receivers, one from each team, are not expected to be included on them.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Steelers wide receiver Martavis Bryant and Jaguars wide receiver Marqise Lee are both expected to play Sunday after both ended Week 5 listed as questionable.

Despite being listed as questionable due to illness, Steelers’ WR Martavis Bryant will play Sunday vs Jaguars, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 8, 2017





The Steelers added Bryant to their injury report on Saturday with an illness after he had practiced fully on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Schefter reported Saturday night that a source has told him that Bryant will play against the Jaguars.

As for Lee, he failed to practice on Wednesday and Thursday because of injured ribs. After practicing Friday on a limited basis he ended the week listed as questionable. Schefter reported Saturday night that Lee is slated to play against the Steelers.