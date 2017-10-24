Hot Topics

    Roethlisberger On Bryant: ‘I’m Not Giving Up On Him’

    By Dave Bryan October 24, 2017 at 10:57 am


    Following the Sunday night social media shot by Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Martavis Bryant at rookie wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster and is his subsequent comments to Josina Anderson of ESPN that he wants to be traded if his role in the team’s offense doesn’t change, quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was asked plenty of questions about those topics during his weekly interview on 93.7 The Fan.

    Roethlisberger started things off by saying that he has indeed talked to Bryant a little since his Sunday night Instagram post.

    “I spoke with Tay [Martavis] yesterday a little bit on the phone, Roethlisberger said. “We’re going to talk tomorrow in person at the facility. I’m not going to speak too much on his frame of mind, the conversation, because honestly, these things, like I said last week, they were surprising to me because I don’t see any of the pout, quit, anything from him on the field, so that’s why I’m really surprised when these talks come because on the field he’s giving effort.”

    While Roethlisberger went on to say that he didn’t really want to say too much more about Bryant until he speaks with him in person on Wednesday, the questions didn’t stop coming. He was then asked specifically about Bryant’s unnecessary comments about Smith-Schuster.

    “Yeah, you never want to go at any teammates,” Roethlisberger said. “If you’re playing around that’s one thing, but you never want to do that and that does make it tough and I’m proud of JuJu for taking the high road, from everything I’ve heard.”


    Being as Bryant is complaining about his lack of involvement in the Steelers offense, Roethlisberger was asked if there’s a right way for him to go about requesting a bigger role.

    “Come talk to your quarterback,” Roethlisberger said. “Yesterday we did, we had a really long conversation through text messages and things like that and that’s what I told him. He was telling me about his frustrations and whatever and he told me that he had talked to the coaches, or whatever.

    “But I said, ‘Tey, the one thing that you haven’t done is talk to me. Come talk to me. How can I help you? Like, let’s figure out a way, a game plan, that me, as a quarterback, I can talk to you, I can help you, I can talk through maybe an issue that you have. Whatever it may be, let’s figure this thing out together.’ Because he really is a good teammate.”

    Even though Bryant seems very unhappy right now, Roethlisberger made it clear Tuesday morning that he still believes the wide receiver can help the team moving forward.

    “Absolutely, absolutely,” Roethlisberger said. “Like I said, I look forward to talking to him tomorrow.”

    More than anything, Roethlisberger made it clear Tuesday morning that he’s not lost hope in Bryant despite the wide receiver being very frustrated right now and seemingly wanting the team to trade him before next Tuesday’s league deadline.

    “I’m not giving up on him and I hope that he doesn’t give up on himself and let’s find a way to use him,” Roethlisberger said.

    • gdeuce

      How could Bryant go to the media before he goes to his QB

    • srdan

      Good leadership. I think this is the tail end of their mini feud. Once this gets put behind them, this team will be a freight train.

      One dimension that has been missing from our offense is the deep ball. And 10 is arguably the best in the league at that. Trust me…he is not going anywhere.

    • Jacob

      Martavis is whining about not getting the ball, but does he realize that if he would do a better job of catching the ball, he would be given more opportunities? If he does his job, he would get more opportunities. He needs to have the trust of his quarterback but it sounds like he hasn’t even talked to him until now… sheesh.

    • SwagDaddy330

      Can’t trust him at this point.

    • srdan

      Probably because there is some left over angst from what Ben said publicly last year…if I had to guess. Plus 10 is probably not getting the best advice, and isn’t the most mature person overall. But to his credit, dude tries. He’s out there doing what he needs to.

    • srdan

      What?? Why? On the drug tests, I get your point. But on the field he gives his all. He’s the type I’d want in a huddle with me.

    • SwagDaddy330

      Because he’s already given up on his teammates. He’s already made it clear that he doesn’t want to be there. He’s gone to social media and buried Juju.

      He’s basically committed career suicide.

      Unless MB drastically changes his attitude, he will never be relevant in the NFL.

    • srdan

      Given up on his teammates? Juju said they’re close. Look man, I don’t think 10 is mature…that I agree with. And I think his teammates recognize that. But to say he has given up on his team, and he is out there busting his chops trying to play hard. That you can’t argue.

      NFL is a result based league. Nobody has busted their career up that scores TDs. And he is no different. Right now he has one, so I understand your point of view. But when he gets 3 TDs over two games, come and tell me he could be irrelevant.

      Think about Bell. The first few weeks of the season most people (me included) were thinking he doesn’t have it anymore, he held out and isn’t a team guy. How do you feel about him today?

    • Conserv_58

      Off topic, but according to Curtis Popejoy at Steelerswire, JuJu Smith Tweeted that someone stole his bike on Tuesday. Since Smith doesn’t have a driver’s license he rides his bike to practice. He had to walk to practice after his bike was stolen.

    • HiVul

      Great point about Bell, I think if Ben and JJSS aren’t giving up on 10 that says something.

    • srdan

      Agreed. And the one thing our offense has been struggling with is the deep ball. Martavis maybe the best in the league at that…..he is not going anywhere.

    • Generic Steelers Fan

      Ben’s doing the right thing. Helping a teammate, helping the team, helping a friend.

    • David Shoff

      After Ben and Bryant hit on a couple of long balls, this will be all in the past. I just hope it comes soon because we need the success of the long ball to open things up in the middle.

    • SwagDaddy330

      I feel the same way about Bell as I do MB selfish. LB held out and look what it did to his team, they were basically a dysfunctional offense for the first 5 weeks. He stepped up and basically said it was his fault by holding out.

      Juju is being an adult about this. No way they’re close. I’m not in the locker room but I just can’t see how you throw someone under the bus like that.

      Ben is the leader of the team, of course he’s gonna say the right things..

      I hope MB turns his attitude around and grows up. Based on his past and what he’s currently up to, I just don’t know that it’ll happen. He’s got a long history of bad decisions and this is just one.

    • srdan

      Agreed, it’s the only thing that matters. That dimension that is missing in our offense, and 10 is maybe the best in the league at it. That needs to be said.

    • Dan

      Wish they were talking about the game plan instead.

    • Dan

      Agree, just hope that doesn’t factor into Ben’s throwing decisions on the field. Forcing the ball to one receiver when other’s are open is a recipe for INTs and flipped gatorade coolers.

    • Nick Sabatella

      Bad situation. Martavis should have spoken with Ben. Apparently he doesn’t feel comfortable doing so, which isn’t hard to believe. Fixing the connection on the long ball with Martavis really should have been/should continue to be a priority in this offense though. Hopefully things aren’t past the point of no return.

    • John Noh

      Good on you, Ben. Excellent leadership.

    • Rob

      Nothing but respect for my QB

    • Conserv_58

      Ben and Martavis had a sit-down before the season started to iron out any issues or misconceptions they may have had with each other. As for Martavis not getting good advice, based on his girlfriend’s tweet, there is no doubt that she’s having a negative cause and affect on him. His agent would be a fool to put negative thoughts in his head since it’s counter productive for the agent and Martavis. If I’m his agent and given the way Martavis is behaving, it goes without saying that his trade value is plummeting thus inhibiting his ability to shop his client around. Furthermore, the Steelers own his rights through 2018.

    • Doug Andrews

      Agreed that’s what leaders do take the problem head on.

    • HiVul

      I’m positive they wont trade him this year as long as he cuts the BS. That means they have half a season to develop some chemistry before the playoffs. MB is an extremely frustrating dude but it could be worse I guess

    • nutty32

      The part I don’t get is that 10 gets his shots in every game. He gets 1 or 2 deep balls thrown at him every game and 1 or 2 mid-sideline shots evey game and 1 or 2 screens every game. What more does he want really? If those plays go for big yards, its the same as before he was suspended. Why does 10 pretend that the whole offense used to revolve around him?

    • Generic Steelers Fan

      Ben has been at this professionally for 13 years. I’m sure this is not the first time he has had to he a leader to a disgruntled teammate.

      By nature of experience alone, I can guarantee he’s not going to handle in a way that hurts his team.

      Short answer: he knows what he’s doing

    • Conserv_58

      Martavis is the only one that needs to “fix the connection on the long ball”. A good start would to show Ben that he can consistently get good separation, run crisp routes, block well and finish plays.

    • Conserv_58

      He delusional?

    • Generic Steelers Fan

      BUT ACTUALLY WE NEED TO FIRE HALEY AND THE ENTIRE OFFENSIVE STAFF. THIS IS ON RICHARD MANN TOO

    • Smitty 6788

      Ben good job my dude. I feel this will end up being a good thing.

    • Conserv_58

      They’ve been struggling with scoring TD’s in the red zone too.

    • falconsaftey43

      well his rookie year he was targeted 4.8 times per game. 2015 it was over 8 per game. This year it’s a little over 5. So his targets are down from the last time he was playing. but that said, he’s not doing much with his targets, so it’s not exactly surprising he’s not getting more.

    • Steelers12

      i think Bryant is letting his girlfriend get in his head

    • Conserv_58

      BINGO!

    • Reg Sayhitodabadguy Hunt

      I hope so

    • I know this article isn’t about Ben, but wow. He sure has come a long way since being that young kid who would stiff servers at restaurants and throw shade at the media.

    • John Westbrook

      He’s got the same problem that S Holmes had. He is still young and has a lot of growing up to do.

    • nutty32

      Didn’t think 10 could stoop any lower without stealing kid’s bikes.

    • alevin16

      Does anyone know how Sammy Coates is doing on the Jets?

    • Charles Mullins

      I still feel the same about Bell. Sucks that he does not allow me to feel differently. He is running himself into a hole and Tomlin is letting him.

      If he still has it next year they will franchise him. If he doesn’t they will let him walk.

      I feel bad for him. Steelers need to employee some life coaches.

    • Dan

      Hope so…would be nice to win three games in a row for the first time this year

    • Dan

      Saw also AB is offering 2 tix to a Steelers game to whoever returns it. I don’t have it, but I’ll buy him a bike at Walmart for those tix.

    • Balok’s Plight

      I want MB to succeed, put him in some red zone packages at least. He does look a half step slower than before the suspension, but what do i know

    • Charles Mullins

      His agent needs to catch some flack to. I also think it’s his child’s mother as well. Girlfriend makes her sound replaceable. She isn’t going anywhere.

    • JT

      I’m not giving up either….but that doesn’t mean I have to like him.

    • Talyn Scarbrough

      I agree, this girl seems toxic. His agent needs to be pulling on the leash a little bit. I mean I get that when his client gets paid so does he. This isn’t the right way to do it though. Steelers have him this season and next. Steelers won’t trade for anything less than a 2nd rounder and I honestly doubt that will even happen. He’s too much of a home run threat.

    • Cullen James Riley

      I personally don’t want Martavis to go, but I can’t help myself from thinking about finding a bottom feeder team to trade him & a few lower draft picks for their first round draft pick. Snatch our next franchise quarterback.

    • #7

      Ben is the man. Bryant will play a role at some point this year in the team’s success. I’m pulling for him.

    • Talyn Scarbrough

      This is kinda what I see happening right now. It won’t be this year though. I can see us shipping him on draft night in order to move us up in the draft. I’ve been an advocate of shipping Bell if Big Ben retires to do this same thing. Bryant would be the better option now though.

    • francesco

      And you don’t find it odd that Ben would not realize that MB may not be happy with the few crumbs that are going his way?! Wake up Ben from your semi retirement dream world.

    • Cullen James Riley

      Exactly – that’s what I meant. On draft night, he’ll get a voicemail saying to pack his bags. Though, that also means we might be shopping for a WR again.

    • gdeuce

      if Ben retires, you want an inexperienced QB to come in with a strong defense and running game

    • Talyn Scarbrough

      I agree, but I would also rather get a franchise qb right after Ben instead of middling the league for the next 10 years trying to find one. I’d still sacrifice Bell if it was necessary in order to secure the qb position for the next 15 years. In the grand scheme of things I will take a franchise qb over a franchise rb.

    • They should be working together as often as possible. Having Marty and Ben in sync could be a huge step towards another SB.

    • francesco

      So let me get this right…when MB is in the game he doesn’t get thrown to except for a hail mary 50 yard off target pass and/or a screen pass behind the line of scrimmage with no blockers in front of him. And then most often he is not even on the field especially in redzone situations…And Ben is scratching his head wondering why MB had not come to him to discuss how they can have a better game plan?!
      Wake up Ben and smell the coffee. Ben you were sleeping as well for not calling a timeout before the half with 7 seconds left.

    • Ehrren Lee Phyzeque

      Lol, this is funny to see. Roethlisberger of all people talking about he’s not giving up. Roethlisberger’s play says otherwise. This quarterback just can’t focus on more than one receiver at a time especially without locking eyes. And he can’t read defenses fast enough but yet he’s the one not giving up on Bryant!? Between the two, it’s Bryant who puts in much more work during offseason, eg conditioning. Besides, Roethlisberger and Bryant have already had several heart-to-heart talks yet the offense still stinks.

    • walter

      The sad part is that MB may criticize Ben for speaking ( like he did in the past) but what Ben said all sounds good to me. I have not given up on MB and neither has Ben or anyone in the Steelers organization. They can work it out but most of all MB has to listen to his QB and try to get back into sync. If MB doesnt want to try thats a different story.

    • Ralph Wagner

      It’s not Roethlisberger’s job to coddle Bryant. It’s Roethlisbergers job to concentrate on improving the play of the offense. After all he has three kids of his own to coddle.
      Bryant is supposed to be a grown man accountable for his actions and play on the field. Which leaves a lot to be desired at this point. It’s up to Tomlin and Haley to explain to Bryant that his playing dictates the amount of time he sees on the field during a game. Come on man.

      Go Steelers

    • walter

      yea he looks slower and lost his moves but maybe he is just rusty

    • Intense Camel

      Or Ben could stop overthrowing open receivers by a mile. that may help.

    • Mark

      Ben is the only person that can get him the ball, not Tomlin, Haley, or WR coach. So my 1st stop/talk is with Ben period