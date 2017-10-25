Hot Topics

    Roethlisberger On Bryant: ‘We Need To Get Lots Of Footballs To Him, To Everybody’

    By Dave Bryan October 25, 2017 at 01:30 pm


    Now that Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Martavis Bryant has made it very loud and clear that he wants to be a bigger part of the offense moving forward it will be interesting to see if he gets his wish.

    During his Wednesday session with the media, Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was asked if the offense is one touchdown pass to Bryant away from all this current drama with the wide receiver quickly going away.

    “Hopefully we’re a lot of touchdown passes (away), Roethlisberger said. “We need to get lots of footballs to him, to everybody, because we all need to score points because that helps us win football games. And there’s opportunities there. We’ve had some and that’s why I told him [Martavis] to just come talk to me because we’ve had opportunities. We’ve had a couple deep balls that were just missed, whether it’s me overthrowing him, whether it’s the Chicago game where he kind of slows down a little bit, this last game where he doesn’t see the ball out of my hand. The plays are there to be had. We just have to make them.”

    Roethlisberger has attempted a total of 15 deep passes to Bryant so far this season with only three of them being completed and another one drawing a pass interface penalty. On Wednesday, Roethlisberger was asked if he knows why those passes are just a little off.

    “I don’t know,” Roethlisberger said. “Maybe it’s on me. I need to maybe give him a better ball to make a play. I’ll put it on myself first. I’m never going to blame him. I’ve got a couple of those deep balls if I put out there for him, maybe let him run under them a little more, maybe he’ll get them.”


    In Bryant’s defense, only about five of the 15 deep passes that have been thrown his direction in the team’s first seven games were catchable balls. Now, that’s not to say that Bryant couldn’t have gotten himself in a better position to potentially at least have a chance to catch some others. After all, Roethlisberger has made it clear a few times this week that Bryant needs to pay more attention to his details.

    Sunday the Steelers will play a Detroit Lions defense that has given up very few deep passes to wide receivers in their first six games of the season and thus it will be interesting to see how many shots more than 15 yards down the field Roethlisberger ultimately takes in that game. Roethlisberger, by the way, hasn’t been very successful with his deep passes to any of his wide receivers so far this season (21 of 64).

    Assuming Bryant isn’t sat down Sunday night as a form of punishment for his recent social media actions, it will be interesting to see how much he ultimately plays against the Lions. While Bryant did play more snaps (36) than rookie wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (31) did in Sunday’s home win over the Cincinnati Bengals, he was still only on the field for 52% off all offensive plays.

    • nutty32

      “2 dogs, 1 bone” seems to work great at every position except Diva WR…

    • Jon Crissinger

      I thought Tomlin started that saying with AB and Emmanuel Sanders.

    • nutty32

      Those are the 2 guys we should have kept!

    • MP

      duh? Of course they need to get footballs to him while opponents are scheming for AB and co. #PeaceMB

    • Intense Camel

      Fire Haley

    • Steelers12

      Sanders wanted to move on didn’t he?

    • walter

      Remember with Wallace it was “if I’m even, I’m leavin'” All Ben had to do is look to see if Wallace was even with the DB and let it rip. I know that didnt work with Wheaton, Saunders or Coates but Ben and MB have had some success in the past. Is MB fast enough or has he lost a step?

    • Stairway7

      Denver gave him a lot more than the Steelers were willing to at the time. If the $ was right he would have stayed. The problem with Manny was, at the time he was a bit of an unknown. He had missed some time with injuries and then had to compete wth AB and Wallace for reps.

    • srdan

      I think the better question is if Ben has the same arm

    • Sean Norman

      It’s the way they’re covering him. ESPN had the stat up, his cushion is the second highest in the league. It’s deep outside coverage, all the time. They’re taking away the the go route. What I don’t understand is why we don’t make them pay by having him run off the DB, then come back when his hips turn. Back shoulder throws are also a great option.

    • Sean Norman

      It ain’t his arm. You can’t out throw cloud coverage. When the DB is 8 yards off the ball, you’re not running the go. More comeback routes, more back shoulder throws. That’s the recipe. Also, line AB and MB up on the same side, force DBs to choose.

    • srdan

      I could buy that

    • SilverSteel

      That’s a good idea. Line them up on the same side and create some confusion!

    • Nathanael Dory

      You are right. But a back shoulder throw is a result of a QB trusting his WR. You saw it a number of time with AB. Not the case with MB