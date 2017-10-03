Hot Topics

    Roethlisberger Explains What Led To Him Not Throwing To Wide-Open Brown

    By Dave Bryan October 3, 2017 at 01:57 pm


    Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown will forever be remembered for his ‘Immaculate Extension’ game-winning touchdown with 13-seconds remaining in regulation against the Baltimore Ravens at Heinz Field. With that said, in Sunday’s Steelers road win over the Ravens, Brown had a ‘Tainted Tantrum’ that’s probably not going to be forgotten by several of the team’s players and fans for several weeks.

    Brown’s sideline outburst Sunday in Baltimore, that included him throwing a water cooler in disgust and pulling away from offensive coordinator Todd Haley, who was attempting to calm him down, seems to be the biggest Steelers story as of Tuesday afternoon. Brown’s tantrum was seemingly a result of quarterback Ben Roethlisberger not throwing the football to him when he was wide-open during a second quarter third down and short play.

    On the play in question, that I’ve already broken down for you in a recent post, Brown rubbed off his defender in the middle of the field via a mesh route concept that included tight end Jesse James before turning directly up the field without a Ravens player anywhere close to him. Roethlisberger ultimately decided to dump the football off to running back Le’Veon Bell on the opposite side of the field and that throw was a little high an ultimately incomplete.

    During his Tuesday morning interview on 93.7 The Fan, Roethlisberger was asked to describe that play in detail and what led to him not throwing the football to a wide-open Brown.


    “That play is designed to beat a man-concepted defense,” Roethlisberger said. “A.B. kind of runs the route and then takes off deep and it’s designed for man [coverage]. They gave us what was a 22-man look, so there’s two high safeties and everyone else is man underneath. So, as soon as I saw that defense on the pre snap, safety Eric Weddle ran back to kind of a two-high shell. A.B., instantly I’ve got to get off of him. I have to work the other side of the field where the two-man side concept-beater is.

    “We talked about last week, if I would have just looked at A.B. and kind of forced it when I’m probably not supposed to. I may have seen him and he would have been open and we would have scored a touchdown. But because I was going with my reads and what I was supposed to do, as soon as the ball was snapped, I worked away from A.B. because that’s what my rules are and what I’m supposed to do. And it just so happens that Eric Weddle came down, A.B. went back and he’s wide-open. The DBs kind of got lost, they got turned around, they lost track of him. So, it looks really bad, it looks like I missed him and sometimes those things happen.”

    For what it’s worth and that’s probably not much, Haley can be spotted on the Steelers sideline with his hands in the air before doubling over after Roethlisberger threw incomplete to Bell. One can only speculate that Haley thought Roethlisberger should have seen Brown and thrown him the football. Perhaps Haley will be asked about that play and his subsequent reaction during his Thursday session with the media.

    As far as I can tell, the Steelers last ran that play in their 2016 AFC Championship game loss to the New England Patriots. That instance of that play, however, included fellow Steelers wide receiver Eli Rogers being the target of Roethlisberger down the field. Rogers, however, didn’t do a great job with his route and it resulted in his defender remaining tight in coverage. The pass fell incomplete.

    Will we see this play again this season? Probably, but being as there’s been so much fuss about it this week, we might have to wait until later in the season before the Steelers run it again.

    Alan Tman

      Just like he was protecting his teammates when he tried to take that defensive player down. I don’t know why they ask him about things he does in the game. LOL

    colingrant

      Overkill. No need to explain anything. A championship is at stake.No room for appeasement. Love AB and actually don’t want him to change anything, including being ultra competitive, because that’s what makes him great. By the same token, the goal is a 7th Lombardi. Everything else ……………

    Orlysteel

      Tainted Love

    RickM

      ‘Overkill” is an understatement. Did we lose or win by 17?

    Charles Mullins

      Everyone is talking bout AB but Martavis was open as well. The safety is there but he is beating his man before Ben releases. Either way Bell wasn’t going to get the 1st. Decastro got beat or else that might be a TD to MB or AB. Also ben throwing the ball away… because really that’s what he did… early in the season in a won game isn’t the end of the world. He is older.

    WilliamSekinger

      So, reading the transcript of Ben’s comments, it occurs to me that Ben sounds a little sardonic here. Just doing what I’m suppose to, Just going through my reads, The rules tell me to do such and such. There may be some friction between Ben and Haley going on behind the scenes right now.

    srdan

      For a street football QB he sure is taking the easy route(no pun).

    JT

      I’m more concerned about why he missed a wide open BJ Finney.

    • ABSOLUTELY UNACCEPTABLE!!! He belongs on the loser list for the rest of the season for this most egregious offense regardless of future play.

    KiJana Haney

      Brown was missed but he was in the wrong for him freaking out. Now that is the biggest story of the week. This is why you can’t blow up on the sidelines.

    • I doubt it. When there was friction between Haley and his players whether it be in KC or as the OC in Arizona, you saw the emotion on the sidelines. He screamed and yelled at his players, he always had that kind of a reputation before coming here. I don’t think he has ever yelled or screamed at his guys (in a negative way) since he’s been here.

    Brandon Watson

      Another great Dave Bryan piece!! Give this man a raise … amazing how insight into the Steelers’ playbook and individual assignments and professional understanding of defensive schemes and all that good stuff can kind of stamp out the arm-chair *insert title* …

    Edjhjr

      Well I have to ask. Can we get film of Brady caught in a similar play.

      Why I’m thinking that I don’t know but I am

    • Nothing against Ben, but Ben earlier in his career stays composed [i.e., stubborn] long enough to spot and hit AB or MB. Ben’s taken a LOT of hits by trying to extend plays, so it’s perfectly reasonable he should avoid them whenever possible lest his career end sooner rather than later. That said, it’s also likely that Haley and Tomlin have drilled it into him to speed up his progressions and get rid of the ball.

    Brandon Watson

      Own that pun, sir! lol. That was great. I feel you, but allow my silver lining self to be consistent … and say … maybe there is an intent to not stand tall in the pocket for 5 to 6 seconds and take those low hits to the knees and get suplexed onto his shoulders and stuff?

    Jonathan Ferullo

      Dear Lord what is going on here? So he didn’t throw to Brown on that play. Stuff happens? They still won, and that is what matters. Silver lining alert!!!!: Brown still got paid the same amount, catch or no.

    RMSteeler

      Looks like DeCastro might have thought Ben had already thrown. Stopped on the play and let late pressure from the right. 3 man rush; Ben had all day. Too bad for the lost opportunity, but you can’t get them all.

    Romel Roze

      That is a reasonable explanation….but…..

      You have to give a play a chance to develop. They work on the timing of these plays in practice. You just can’t speed threw your progression or you will never give this play a chance to work