    Roethlisberger Explains Low Rushing Attempts Against Jaguars

    By Dave Bryan October 10, 2017 at 10:50 am


    Much to the dismay of fans of the Pittsburgh Steelers, as well as running back Le’Veon Bell, the team didn’t run the football very much in Sunday’s home loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. On Tuesday during his weekly interview on 93.7 The Fan, Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was asked about comments made by Bell on Monday about the running game not being the primary focus of the team’s game plan heading into Sunday’s contest against the Jaguars.

    “Well, you know it’s kind of hard to run the ball when they’ve got 8 and 9 guys in the box,” Roethlisberger said. “There’s just not enough guys to block them. So that just dictates kind of we got to to throw the ball and we just need to be better at throwing it. We need to make plays. I’m sure guys are going to say things out of frustration. Maybe he really means it, maybe he’s frustrated like we all are after a loss at home.

    “He’s one of the weapons that we need to use and use. I mean, we ran the ball with him, we’ve thrown the ball with him and he’s a very talented football player. But you’ve got to kind of take what the defense gives you sometimes and when they’re loading the box up, because I don’t want to sit there and say that we aren’t good enough running the ball, this, that and the other, because I think we do a great job of everything. We just need to be better at the details and the little things.”

    Bell had 15 carries for 47 yards in Sunday’s game and didn’t sound too happy about that when he talked to the media on Monday.

    “I think that’s just the formula for winning,” Bell said of running the football more. “The Jaguars ran the ball a lot of the time. You could see over the course of the game just wearing down the defense. Running the ball shortens the game and opens up the offense and makes passing the ball easier. It gets you in third-and-manageable downs. Over the course of the season, you’ll see the teams that run the ball heavy win games.”


    Bell went on to say that he just runs the plays that are called. However, when asked if the Steelers game plan was to run the football against a Jaguars defense that entered Sunday’s game with the lowest-ranked statistical run defense, he said, “Um, no.”

    Not that it will make a difference, but when the all-22 tape from Sundays game is released later today Ill have a look at how many times the Jaguars had 8 or 9 defenders in the box.

    It will also be interesting to see if Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin is asked to confirm Roethlisberger’s Tuesday morning comments as well when he holds his noon press conference.

    • falconsaftey43

      Like I said in the other post, I believe the Steelers are following their box count and coverage checks to religiously to the point where it’s becoming predictable. I intend to rewatch the game tonight with this in mind and I’ll take some notes to pass along if I notice anything.

    • #beatthepats

      Bells comments on the game plan say it all about this coaching staff. “Um no” about running againast worst defense against the run. Btw considering thier travel schedule, any SMART coach would have put together a game plan to keep them on the field wear them out any finish them off in the 4 th quarter. 3 tes and pound then- sane plan as the ravens game without b williams.maybe they are too worried about thier diva wr being pissed.

    • Grant Humphrey

      Why don’t we ever put 8 or 9 guys in the box? Other teams do it and stop Bell in his tracks.

    • Grant Humphrey

      We always rush 3 or 4 and drop 7 or 8 and it isn’t very effective anymore that’s why guys like Tom Brady kill us every time because he’s going to take the little dinks and dunks all day long I’m not sure why the coaching staff can’t see this.

    • falconsaftey43

      When has any passing game performed well against the Steelers thus far this year?

    • Hypo Cycloid

      Ben said they take what the defense gives them. But Ben doesn’t. He will throw deep when we have a man open underneath for an easy first down. He is just feeding us poor excuses.

      Maybe Ben is having a bad year due to off field problems. He still has arm strength. You don’t lose it mentally as far as knowing the game, defenses, and offense. He knows more now than 10 years ago. Distracted by family issues may be the culprit.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      You never know. Some players bring at home stuff to work. It’s definitely not unusual. I low-key think he will bounce back! (Hoping anyway)

    • Hypo Cycloid

      I have hope to. These players are all human too with lives outside of football. Never know, but it is simply a thought of mine

    • blue

      Of course the Jags had 8 or 9 in the box the Jets had 256 yds rushing the week prior on them. More interesting is how you throw 5 INTS vs 2 or 3 out of the box Ben?……….something doesn’t add up.

    • gdeuce

      3 trips to the redzone, and 3 field goals

    • PaeperCup

      So you’re telling me that you had that horrendous game with only two to three defenders dropping back? Eeeek.

    • falconsaftey43

      haha, yeah doesn’t sound right. I’m going to watch tonight and looking for this sort of thing. I think defenses might be showing a look (8-9 in the box) knowing the Steelers will check to pass and having guys bail out at the snap.

    • The Sun is Pro-Black

      We do, the run support by the safeties and corners has been so bad that it hasn’t mattered.

    • Rick McClelland

      Good thought. I did see his wife with him on TV several months ago and she didn’t look to overly happy. Perhaps you are on to something.

    • The Sun is Pro-Black

      The game plan should be simple. Run the ball and open up the offense in the later quarters as required. Instead, they try to do all of this in one drive. It makes no sense.

    • Charles Mullins

      I would say things like this are out of bounds.