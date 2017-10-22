Hot Topics

    Roethlisberger Frustrated With Run Play Call To Close Out First Half

    By Dave Bryan October 22, 2017 at 11:26 pm


    While the Pittsburgh Steelers did ultimately beat the Cincinnati Bengals 29-14 Sunday at Heinz Field, their recent string of offensive woes inside the red zone continued on. The Steelers offense managed to convert just one of their six Sunday red zone trips into a touchdown and one of those failed trips came late in the first half. The end of that particular drive included a very curious play call with 12 seconds remaining before halftime that will surely be discussed quite a bit this coming week.

    Following a Bengals timeout, the Steelers offense faced a 2nd down and 5 from the Bengals 5-yard-line with 12 seconds remaining in the first half. Pre snap, the Steelers offense had an empty backfield and quarterback Ben Roethlisberger then proceeded to direct running back Le’Veon Bell back to the backfield as a sidecar to his right. After the football was snapped, Roethlisberger handed the football off to Bell and he ran left behind pulling right guard David DeCastro.

    Bell was quickly bottled up by the Bengals defense with 7 seconds remaining in the first half, however, head coach Mike Tomlin wasn’t able to get his timeout request heard until there were 3 seconds remaining. At that point there wasn’t enough time to run another play and kicker Chris Boswell was sent in to kick a 24-yard field goal.

    The decision to run the football with 12 second remaining instead of passing it was a very dubious call. After the game was over, Roethlisberger was asked about that particular call and the events that led up to it during his talk with the media.

    “We had a pass play called and we had a really good look and then I’m not sure what happened,” Roethlisberger started to explain. “The timeout, or something happened, and then we changed the play because we had a timeout. And Todd [Haley] was just telling me that we have a timeout so lets change the play. And I’m a little frustrated with that because I don’t think that’s the time and the place for that. You’ve got 7 seconds, I believe it was 7 or 8, whatever it was, with a timeout. That’s at least two shots at the end zone, but we run the plays that are called. They must have saw something, thought we can get it. I hate to just get 3-points down there, I think that’s what is so frustrating about that particular series.”


    When Roethlisberger walked off the field following that failed running play you could tell he wasn’t happy. Tomlin wasn’t happy, either, but that mostly seemed to be because he thought he had a timeout called with 7 seconds remaining in the first half. Roethlisberger and Tomlin also exchanged a few heated words as the team left the field for halftime.

    While the Steelers did manage to get 3-points on that drive to end the first half, the offense missed a golden opportunity to score a touchdown thanks to the failed running play and subsequent failure to get a quick timeout called immediately after Bell was tackled.

    It sounds like you can put the blame squarely on the shoulders of Haley for that butchered red zone trip and thankfully it didn’t wind up costing the Steelers the game.

    • Rob S.

      I think the Run call was fine. I can’t stand when we get so Pass happy 2 yards away from the end zone and there were a few times where I thought a draw play would have worked because they were rushing 3 and dropping everybody into zone in the endzone. The problem is on the quarterback in the head coach. You know you’re running a run play so you should be standing next to the nearest official and calling a timeout at the same time as knee hits the ground. I never once saw Ben motioning to the referee he wanted a timeout and obviously Tomlin didn’t do a good job of getting an official’s attention either.

    • Zarbor

      I’m with Ben 110%…the run play was asinine and down right stupid. There is 12 seconds left and one timeout. In that scenario you can get two pass plays in to take a shot at the TD and still have time to get the field goal off. Ben is playing well and no reason not to let him come up with two plays to get it in.

      Some folks need to get their facts right. Ben state they had a pass play called and the genius Haley changed the play to a run play. Obviously him or him and Tomlin saw something or trying to outsmart the opposition and changed the play. Dumb. Ben ran the play but clearly he didn’t like the call at all especially since they had like 8 in the box playing run the WHOLE way. Just stupid.

      It was good to see Ben playing well FINALLY this season and to not ride the hot hand was a poor decision especially since Ben thrives in those hurry up offense moments. If you are a Steeler you should know this. Its a no-brainer.

    • Reader783

      If this team can figure out the red zone thing (we’ve been saying it for 3 years), we become an overwhelmingly potent team.

    • SeventhHeavan

      Red zone offense has sucked all year and today was no better. Another bad call by Haley at that particular moment. It needs to get better if we are going anywhere. Especially when we play the Pats. That offense will score 35 plus. There is no way they can match point for point with friggin field goals!

    • I.P. Freeley

      Normally, yes, but in that scenario, with only 1 TO, you HAVE to take 2 shots at the end zoner. Why on earth would you bet the farm on one play when you can have two tries if you throw?

    • Danielsteelstrong81

      Can we fix the red zone issues.. We r not going to beat the patriots with fgs

    • I.P. Freeley

      We have seen some coaching gaffes this year, but this is one of the worst I’ve seen in a long time. Time and time again, this coaching staff is wasting timeouts, making atrocious challenges, god-awful redzone play calling, horrible and predictable short yardage play calling.

      Don’t get me started on the clock management. Dear God, how can a pro team, with so many brains at their diposal be so bad? This coaching staff is just not good enough with the details, and I am tired of making excuses for them. This crap coaching will not get us a trophy.