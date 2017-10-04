Hot Topics

    Roethlisberger ‘Not Sure’ How Team Will Attack Jaguars’ Defense

    By Alex Kozora October 4, 2017 at 12:12 pm


    Not sure. It’s a name you don’t want if you live in Idiocracy and it’s not what you want for your offense heading into a week. But that’s how Ben Roethlisberger described the state of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ offense this week taking on a tough Jacksonville Jaguars’ defense.

    “Everything,” Roethlisberger told reporters when asked what their defense is doing right. “They have a million and a half sacks. Forced fumbles, their secondary, they’ve paid a lot of money to. They’ve locked people down. Right now, we’re not really sure what we’re going to do.”

    Jacksonville is allowing the fewest passing yards per game, only 147, and have given up only three touchdowns through the air. That’s tied for the second lowest mark, with the Steelers, in the NFL. Look at any pass defense stat and they come out on top. Third lowest completion percentage (58.2%), second lowest yards per attempt (5.2). It’s a unit that also leads the NFL in sacks with 18.

    Linebackers Myles Jack and Telvin Smith make up two of the most athletic linebackers in the league. At 31 years young, Calais Campbell is having arguably his best season ever and leads the team with 5.5 sacks. And the team has made splashes in the secondary, drafting Jalen Ramsey high two years ago and signing A.J. Bouye to a mega-contract in the offseason. The two have combined for 11 pass breakups and three interceptions.

    Of course, while Roethlisberger said he wasn’t sure how the offense will attack, there’s lots of time ot figure that out.


    “Luckily, we’re not playing today or tomorrow. So we’ve got some time to get into the film room and figure some stuff out. But this will be a very good test for us.”

    One glaring weakness they’ve shown, and probably one reason why their pass defense looks so good, is the Jaguars’ terrible run defense. They’re allowing 5.7 yards per carry, worst in the league, and the five rushing touchdowns they’ve given up is third most. Last week, they gave up over 250 yards to the lowly New York Jets in an overtime loss.

    There are parallels between the Steelers’ and Jaguars’ defense at nearly every level, making Sunday’s matchup an interesting one. Hopefully Jacksonville feels just as unsure as Pittsburgh.

    Look for a full scouting report on the Jags come Friday with Josh Carney, Dan Vasko, and myself.

    • RickM

      Were you expecting him to tell Jacksonville what our O plans are? Not sure if you’re being serious in your opening or facetious. I assume facetious lol.

    • Conserv_58

      They are tops as a pass defense and are one of the worst in the league against the run. Problem solved.

    • hdogg48

      This is a team that let the dog azz Jets no name runners
      shred them for nearly a couple hundred yards.

      Gee Ben…how can you keep a straight face while scratching
      your head and conjuring up a puzzled look?

    • Alex Kozora

      lol no, i didn’t expect him to hand out playbooks. More of an article to talk about the strengths/weaknesses of the Jags’ defense.Ben’s comments was the stepping stone for that.

    • RickM

      🙂 I look forward to your thoughts on how we can dissect them.

    • Josh

      (pan over to Rosie Nix at his locker, eagerly raising his hand…)

    • I expect to see a lot of screens to suck that pass rush in and dump the ball off over their heads. Maybe some draw plays. The vast majority may not like it, but bubble screens to get the ball out on the parameter and away from that ferocious pass rush. I would also like to see the power O runs, counter traps, and split zone runs that are staples in this offense. Than after you get this defense sucked in we hit them with play action down the field.

      I’m sure their defense will give us some fits. I expect this to be a close game but the Steelers still find a way to win.

    • JNick

      No bubble screens. Attack screens up the middle. Their DBs both are great on the edges and tackling. I’d like to see some quick slants, screens, plenty of runs.

    • Stairway7

      BUBBLE SCREENS RIGHT?

    • Don

      “First we come with 4 wide, and then when we get them spread out we’ll run this play and block it this way.”

      Listen, I’d love to be in the meeting rooms to hear them go through this process, but what does it serve to state it publicly? I don’t understand the purpose of these types of questions.

      “So, do you have any secret weapons you’re gonna spring on them?” “Precisely how would you react in this particular situation?”

    • JNick

      Give them a stone cold straight face and lean in real close, pause for a second and whisper, “Three words, “Hook and Ladder” and then walk away.

    • Don

      Maybe one bubble screen, but only to set up a fake where one of the “blockers” wheels up the seam.

    • JNick

      You know Todd Haley. Bubble screens are like pringles to him, you can’t have just one.

    • Jon Chorba

      I rewatched all 4 Jaguars games. While I’m very much a novice at looking at film, it’s obvious that their D is extremely athletic and aggressive…but I have to keep in mind that they faced:

      -Tom Savage/Deandre Hopkins and an average offensive line
      -Marcus Mariota with a bunch of average recievers
      -Joe Flacco with average receivers and a below average offensive line
      -Josh McCown with no noteable recievers and a terrible o line.

      My point is, besides DeAndre Hopkins, they haven’t faced anyone near the talent level of the killer B’s.

      While on paper it makes sense to attack them with the run, I suspect they come out aggressive and test their young (but very good) corners with the greatest WR since Jerry Rice. Tomlin likes to be aggressive at home and it makes sense to me that they want to jump out to an early lead to take away the only threat to their defense which is Leonard Fournette. Make Blake Bortles throw more than 25 times and they’re in a great position to win the turnover and field position battle and then ride the lead with Bell.

    • You do realize a lot of the bubble screens are built into run calls where if there are guys crowding the box Ben can throw it outside, right?

      They call them run game substitutes, and they have been here since BA was the OC.

    • JNick

      Yes, but I don’t think they are going to be very effective against their DBs.
      They are rarely effective as is.

    • Most of the time, they aren’t designed to go the distance, I’ll bet they hope they go for 3 – 5 yards or so. If it is blocked perfectly maybe it goes 8 to 10 yards. The same result as a middle run play.

    • JNick

      Or -3 yards.

    • Charles Mullins

      Ben did give us the playbook last week.

    • Maybe Dave will do another post on bubble screens like he did a few years ago prove you all wrong again.

    • The Sun is Pro-Black

      I’d like to see less bubble screens. They never work for this team. Ben isn’t that good at throwing them and the blocking is always bad. It’s a disaster waiting to happen.