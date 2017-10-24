Hot Topics

    Roethlisberger Not Surprised By Burfict’s Actions, Says There’s No Respect

    By Alex Kozora October 24, 2017 at 10:44 am


    Disappointed but not surprised. That’s a fair way to sum up Ben Roethlisberger’s reaction to Vontaze Burfict’s actions in Sunday’s win over the Cincinnati Bengals. Burfict kicked things off by refusing to shake hands at the coin toss and once the game started, literally kept kicking. He put his foot into Roosevelt Nix’s face on the game’s second play.

    Speaking with Ron Cook and Andrew Fillipponi on 93.7 The Fan, Roethlisberger said he’s come to expect that type of stuff from Burfict.

    “I can’t say I’m surprised or shocked by it,” Roethlisberger said of Nix getting kicked in the head.

    Burfict is not going to be suspended for the kick though he could still be fined later in the week. That kick to Nix was nearly as much involvement as he had in the game, limited to just four total tackles, two of them solo. The Steelers – led by Nix – ran all over the Bengals to the tune of 152 yards on 43 carries. That continued their success on the ground versus Cincinnati. Last year, the Steelers had 124 and 97 yard performances against them.

    More surprising was what happened pre-game. Roethlisberger agreed that he couldn’t remember a captain refusing to shake hands with an opponent at the coin toss.


    “The pregame thing was a huge shock. Even if you absolutely hate your opponent or whatever, you’d think there would still be a little respect. You’re in the NFL together. You’re one of the elite few. You go out there and stand back, your arms crossed, you’re talking nasty stuff at the coin toss with those kids out there.”

    Roethlisberger went on to say that he’s respected rival players in the past even when fans wondered how that type of relationship could exist.

    “In the past when I’ve talked about my relationship with Ray Lewis, the respect i had, or Ed Reed, or guys like that. I know sometimes Steelers’ fans are like, ‘What? How could you ever?’ But, you go out there and battle against someone and you give it everything you have. You play hard and physical against each other. At the end of the day, you shake hands and say, ‘Hey, great battle, see you next time.'”

    But the Bengals, led by their “captain” Burfict, are a different kind of team.

    “With this game and this team, I just put my head down and go to work. I talked to Dalton a little bit. Their defense, I don’t know, the same respect isn’t there. They don’t really have any respect for us.”

    At the end of the day, as has been the case in eight of the last nine meetings, the Steelers are walking away victors. Pittsburgh’s defensive captain Cam Heyward leading a group that’s becoming one of the league’s best. And Burfict commanding a sinking ship.

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE

    About the Author

    Alex Kozora
    Full-time blogger from mom's basement. Marrying tape and statistics. Chidi Iwuoma is my favorite Steeler of all-time.
    • Orlysteel

      He got nixed by Nix, he got owned by Nix the entire game, Marvin Lewis his enabler is just as classless as he is for putting up with him and his behavior on the football field.

    • WilliamSekinger

      It’s all a reflection of the head coach. Way to go Marvin, I hope you are proud.

    • David Shoff

      Burfict is a really good linebacker. The offensive line and nix did a GREAT job taking him out of the game. Sure, he’s a thug, but out doesn’t really matter if we play like that against him.

    • Dan

      Nix was trying to egg him on. Both of them were throwing there arms up to the refs after every little slight and the refs knew it. I would have at least flagged the kick to the face, but c’est la vie. There’s a lot of head cases in Cincy, it’s really the owner’s fault for allowing it year after year. Lewis should go, just don’t want him replaced with a good coach.

    • nutty32

      At least he hasn’t stabbed people in a night club yet. Oh wait, doing that gets you a statue in front of the stadium and a cushy job at espn so maybe Burfict needs to up his scumbag game.

    • Milton Farfara

      Webster’s Dictionary just made a new revision. LOSER: One who does not finish first, non-victor in a competition, someone who cannot find something that is lost. REVISED SPELLING: Burfict, def. A linebacker for the Cincinnati Bengals with no class and would make the NFL a safer place to play were he suspended in definately.

    • colingrant

      It’s not disrespect. It’s hatred and bitterness from losing 10 of the last 11 games if I have my facts right. They’ve had good to very good teams throughout that period, but results remain the same.

    • Bob Stevens

      Lewis is my FAVORITE coach, as have been all the Bungles coaches. Let’s hope they offer him a lifetime contract!!

    • pcantidote

      Not only does Burfict not respect his opponents, he doesn’t respect his teammates and coaches. Constantly putting them in this uncomfortable position, injuring his own teammates, costing them playoff games, costing them penalties, costing them suspensions. He is not a bright bulb to say the least. The Bengals deserve everything that happens as long as they stick with him.

    • NCSteel

      Ben speaketh the truth there
      folks.
      No nonsense answer.
      “I just put my head down and go to work”.
      I really do understand what he means. I can really appreciate where he is coming from when he says that.
      What else can you do ?
      Nobody’s burfict but that guy is dangerous in a not quite right in the head kinda way.
      Someone will eventually be really really hurt by his hands (or feet).
      Mark my words.
      Thats right Ben, put your head down and go to work.

    • Dan

      Being mindful of their heritage, I think they should just take any coach fired cleveland.

    • Intense Camel

      And this would be in reference to whom?