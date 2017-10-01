Hot Topics

    Roethlisberger Regrets Not Seeing Wide-Open Finney In Win Over Ravens

    By Dave Bryan October 1, 2017 at 10:02 pm


    Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger missed a wide-open player in Sunday’s win over the Baltimore Ravens and during his post-game press conference he admitted he regrets it. No, it wasn’t wide receiver Antonio Brown that Roethlisberger regretted not seeing wide open during Sunday’s game, it was backup offensive lineman B.J. Finney.

    The play in question, which you can see below, happened with just under six minutes left in the second quarter and it included Roethlisberger failing to connect with tight end Vance McDonald in the middle of the field on a 1st and 10 from the Ravens 28-yard-line. Finney had checked into the game for the play as an extra tight end and Roethlisberger proceeded to explain what happened next after the game was over.

    “I’m so glad we won so we can go back and look at this and laugh,” Roethlisberger started to explain. “We had the wrong personnel on the field. We called a pass a play and he’s [Finney] actually an eligible tight end and looked at me and said, ‘Ben, what do I do?’ And I didn’t even realize he was on the field until we’re in the huddle and I said, ‘Finney, block first and just go to the flat.’

    “And it was actually a play that I looked at A.B. first. He was covered, threw it to Vance [McDonald] in the middle. But after I threw it to Vance I looked, there was no one within 20 yards of Finney. I wish so much that I would have looked back there and thrown it to him because it would have been great to see him running. I dont know how far he would have got, but it would have been awesome.”


    While Finney being open might be fun to laugh at after a game the Steelers won, the fact that the offense had the wrong personell on the field is a bit discouraging. So, too, is the fact that the pass that was intended for McDonald was ultimately dropped by the tight end. That’s something that plagued McDonald during his time with the San Francisco 49ers and has now carried over with him as a member of the Steelers.

    Hopefully that’s the last time we get to see Finney running a route this year and the last pass we see McDonald drop as well. With that said, I have feeling at least one of those two things will happen again.

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE
    • John Noh

      He also missed a wide-open AB on the left side earlier. We all saw what happened after that on the sidelines!

    • SteelersDepot

      You not read the first graph? lol

    • John Noh

      Oops! Skimmed it too fast. I need to get a refund on my Evelyn Wood course or get a refresher at least.

    • Reader783

      Dave, how do you make these GIFs? NFL Game Rewind and then some sort of GIF rendering app?

    • Douglas Andrews

      Question is does Finney make the catch with those oven mitts of his and secondly does he have the wheels to score. I think he gets hawked down before reaching the goaline lol.

    • Lil Smitty

      They need to send Finney out on a Skinny post.

    • LucasY59

      I still think Villy should be the OT eligible on these heavy sets, part of the reason BJ was wide open is that even if Ben threw to him he might not catch it and if he did he would be caught quickly, athlete in space is definitely not a description of Finney, AV has history playing TE and WR previously so I think if there is a OL that is going to run a route it should be Al

    • LucasY59

      nothin skinny about Finney

    • LucasY59

      maybe and definitely

    • nutty32

      Ben should have kept his mouth shut about wrong personnel; one less thing to troll other team’s prep work.

    • AndyR34

      That’s why Ben said it would have been fun to watch!

    • DAWAARE

      Defense carried the team.
      Ben really has an accuracy issue

    • Hubert Parker

      It wasnt the wrong personell.. he went on a running play then ben called no huddle he got stuck in the game

    • ThatGuy

      These are great problems to have!! Tune up against Jacksonville and then bring the noise against KC