    Roethlisberger Says Brown Is Causing A Distraction Team Doesn’t Need

    By Dave Bryan October 3, 2017 at 11:04 am


    Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown threw a temper tantrum of sorts during Sunday’s win over the Baltimore Ravens after quarterback Ben Roethlisberger didn’t throw him the football in the second quarter when he was wide-open on a third down play.

    While a lot of Browns teammates have since brushed that tantrum off as it just being a result of the wide receiver’s passion for the game and him just wanting to help the team win, Roethlisberger publicly reprimanded his wide receiver during his Tuesday morning interview on 93.7 The Fan.

    “He got upset because he was open, which I can understand,” Roethlisberger explained. “Sometimes that happens. I think I was disappointed because it’s not like I intentionally missed him. It’s not like I didn’t intentionally throw it to him. I was doing what my reads tell me to do. I don’t even want to say I made a mistake, because I was reading the side I was supposed to read.”

    During his sideline tantrum, Brown didn’t want anyone to talk to him after he threw the Gatorade cooler and that includes offensive coordinator Todd Haley. Roethlisberger was asked about that chain of events on Tuesday.

    “Yeah, we all tried to talk to him and it didn’t help and I think it’s bad in a sense because we’ve got a lot of young guys that see that too,” Roethlisberger said. JuJu’s sitting right next to him looking at that. And what’s JuJu thinking? Is he thinking it’s ok to act that way? I don’t know. And he’s a veteran guy, he’s been on this team a long time. I know he’s passionate about the game and we love that passion.


    “A.B is the best receiver in the world, maybe one of the best to ever play the game and I’d like to think that him and I together maybe are one of the best quarterback-wide receiver combos that have ever played the game. So, I don’t know that he needs to react that way. I mean, he’s super-human on the football field and when that happens, it almost brings him back to being a mere mortal, if you will, because it gets in his head and it just messes with all of us a little bit.”

    Instead of throwing a tantrum, Roethlisberger said Tuesday he wishes that Brown would just talk to him instead.

    It’s unfortunate that he reacted that way,” Roethlisberger said. “I know that he’s a competitor and he wants the ball, but all of us are competitors. We all want the ball, we all want to make plays. I told him on the sideline, ‘A.B. just come talk to me, ask me what happened. Tell me that you were open.’ If that was Heath Miller, I’d probably ask Heath on the sideline, ‘Hey Heath were you open?’ He would probably tell me, no, because he wouldn’t want you to feel bad. That’s just who he was and I wish he would have just come talk to me and tell me, ‘Hey Ben, I killed him on this play.’ That goes a lot further than throwing a temper tantrum.

    Roethlisberger also added that he’s since talked to Brown about what happened.

    “I’m not trying to call A.B. out, but I just think this is causing a distraction that none of us really need” Roethlisberger said.

    • Cartman54

      Personally I think Ben is better off saying this to AB in private. Comments like this cause more of a media distraction because now there appears to be a locker room rift and channels like the nfl network love to capitalize on quotes like this one

    • srdan

      What is Juju thinking? Who cares? Ben needs to accept some culpability. My bigger issue with it was that on the next offensive play Ben threw into double coverage to AB. He just did that to appease him. Terrible decision before the snap.

      And the other thing is AB isn’t acting on one play. His reaction wasn’t because Ben missed him once.

      AB wants to win. I can see it. I can’t say I see that all the time from everyone on this offense.

    • Dan

      Ben made valid points, but agree this doesn’t need to be a discussion in the media. I’d prefer Ben didn’t have a radio show. Seems there is tension in the locker room. But winning cures everything, so if we put a good streek together, the tensions will dissipate.

    • pcantidote

      I don’t see the need to even fuel the media circus fire. Ben should have just said that was out of character for AB, next question. It isn’t like AB does this all the time like Dez Bryant and some of the other serial whiners. Just move on.

      I’ll give AB the same benefit of the doubt that I gave Ben when Ben tackled the Browns’ DL after he threw an interception — it was a heat of the moment emotional reaction. I’m sure AB is sick and F-ing tired of losing at Baltimore and he was incredibly frustrated with a missed opportunity to put 6 on the board against a good defense. It happens. Move on.

    • pcantidote

      Yep, this now gives all of the talking heads something to go on all week.

    • T3xassteelers

      Right. He’s making it sound like Juju just got out of the womb and doesn’t know anything lol

    • John Noh

      So right. Sometimes that 97.3 soapbox for Ben can turn into a bully pulpit. Too much of one in this case.

    • capehouse

      Last line of the article is the best. Not trying to cause a distraction, but you just did, Ben. Just like standing in the tunnel was trying to not cause a distraction. Sometimes this team is clueless.

    • NW86

      Another week, another player getting called out in the media by Ben. It gets really old.

    • WilliamSekinger

      Lesser known in this saga is Haley’s reaction to this play on the sidelines. He threw up his arms as if to say WTF Ben ?!?. Now, he didn’t go throw a water cooler, but there were more people upset with Ben’s read on this play than just AB.

    • colingrant

      He’s right. Now let’s just move on and not let it become the story it’s not. Bigger fish to fry.

    • Ravens Team Gynecologist

      I think Ben, as a leader is concerned what 20 year old Juju thinks when he sees All-World WR teammate of his acting like a 5 year old. However, I agree AB deserves a little latitude on this one as he has been the only consistent player on this offense.

    • NW86

      Great point. The worst line of this whole story to me was when Ben said “I don’t even want to say I made a mistake, because I was reading the side I was supposed to read.” That may or may not be true, but how many great leaders go out of their way to proclaim to everyone that they did NOT make a mistake?

    • Brian Miller

      Since when do diva WRs ever care about what team needs are and not causing a distraction?? I mean, I love A.B., but let’s not act like diva WRs are unselfish…

    • CP72

      What was Hines Ward nickname….Wines Hard. I don’t see a problem here. Move on.

    • The Sun is Pro-Black

      Ben just stfu

    • pittfan

      Ben stfu, AB, grow up. That covers it.

    • Bobby Lewis

      AB has been carrying Ben since the beginning of last season. I don’t need to see AB getting pissed every game, but I can certainly understand his frustration with Ben missing him when he’s got a walk-in TD then forcing it to him when he’s got three guys draped over him. I also don’t need to hear Ben whining about distractions when he’s been pretty average after all his talk about how great the offense should be for the last year and a half. There’s a lot of blame to go around for how underwhelming the offense has been through the first quarter of the season, the least of which should fall on AB. A decent amount of it should fall on Ben.

    • Talyn Scarbrough

      Fantasy pro tip. Start Brown this week. Jags are gonna end up leaving him in single coverage all game. Roethlisberger is gonna try to force it to him a bit more this week. A.B. is going to take Ramseys lunch all game.

    • Jason Vancil

      AB just wants Ben to play better on the Road. That’s all.

    • Junior Floyd

      Yeah.. I’m sure the media is going to just move now that Big Diva has addressed this topic on his radio show.. And added fuel to the distraction fire.. But on plus side for Big Diva.. Tomorrow he won’t be fielding many questions from the media about his above average play(which may have been the goal of his comments).. Instead he’ll be happily taking a bunch questions about his fellow egomaniac ADiva(AB)…

    • RickM

      He’s right. It doesn’t set a good example for the younger players. Should BB have mentioned it publicly? I wouldn’t have, but AB didn’t worry about putting on quite a public show on Sunday. Given AB’s Facebook issue in last year’s playoffs and now this only 4 games into the season, maybe it’s good that he’s told to cut it out.

    • Smitty 6788

      Really Ben takes full blame in ANY loss whether it was his fault or not. He did that interview for the younger guys on the team.

    • Darth Blount 47

      I have no problem with any of this, from either side, for one reason… Festivus. I’d rather us get all all of this out now in October, rather than having to wait until December, to air our grievances. The worst thing in the world is holding stuff in. It festers. It rots. It resents. And eventually, the silent killer is the worst. Instead, communication is forced because of this. It reminds me of two brothers. The absolute LAST thing in the entire world that I wanted to do after I got in trouble with my little brother, was to be forced to sit on the couch and hold his hand. My mother would literally ask me what I wanted. “Do you want a spanking or do you want to sit on the couch?” I swear to God, I’d BEG for the spanking. I’ve always been exceptionally great at handling physical pain. But having to sit there with my brother, holding his hand, was like hell on earth. So of course, that’s what my mom always chose. Mothers are too smart.

      And so this is actually, I feel, very healthy for the team. A distraction? Uh, it’s only a distraction if you WANT and LET it become one. Otherwise, this is football. And two brothers, who I think want to win soo bad. People having been trashing Ben, because of various things. Talking out of school. Some cockamamie assertion that he’s semi-retired or doesn’t care. Or that he’s washed up. And Brown gets criticized for being a diva and not caring about the team and only himself. Well, this would seemingly provide fuel to both of those fires. But my perspective is different. What I see is passion. And Ben leading this team to victories. And the team being thankfully relatively healthy, especially when compared to other teams. Whatever they are doing, I say keep doing it. If it means that Ben spreads the ball around and occasionally misses Brown, so be it. If it means that Brown destroys Gatorade bins, so be it. If the end result is wins over your hated rivals, so damn be it. At the end of the day, brothers are gonna fight. If you don’t fight with your brothers, I question your closeness. For brothers who ignore each other, are in my experience, waaayy more likely to have real underlying issues with each other, than those that choose to openly express themselves in each other’s direction.

    • Smitty 6788

      Did Ben throw a temper tandem when AB doesn’t secure a routine catch that leads to a Int? I have zero problem with what Ben said.

    • #beatthepats

      Absolutly childish , he showed up Ben. Under no cicumstsnces can that be positive. Factor in Ben admitted he had been focusing to much on brown and throwing to him when he wasnt even open. Goes back to the report last year by aditi kinka- whatever her name is that he was sulking on the sideline after a td that wasnt him. Recently dumped by his personal trainer on social media. And lets not forget the locker room live facebook crap right before a championship game.

    • PaeperCup

      I don’t have a problem with what was said. Again, as most time, Ben is trying to be a leader and ensure that this team is focused. Yeah, one can argue that he could keep it between them, but I don’t think he at all meant to criticize AB much. In fact he spent most the time talking about how great he is.

      “he’s super-human on the football field and when that happens, it almost brings him back to being a mere mortal, if you will, because it gets in his head and it just messes with all of us a little bit.”

    • Mark Cole

      Yes they both want to win. I think AB wants to pad his stats as well. This is no way to be a championship caliber team. Tomlin needs to get control of this as well but he is weak on discipline among other things.

    • PaeperCup

      JuJu is a child though. The kid is only 20 years old. He did a Kamehameha for his celebration dance lol. Rookie, barely older than a teenager, looking up to the greatest WR in the game. Yeah I’d say it’s an impressionable situation.

    • Reader783

      2 days after I call it a non-story and blame Jeremy Fowler for blowing it up, Ben feeds the fire. And now guess what? Top headline on ESPN? “Fowler: Big Ben calls Brown’s tantrum ‘unfortunate’.” Come on Ben.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Dag all this gives me a headache. Good win and now this is the storyline all week. I need a nap, scratch that, a vacay.

    • blue

      Roethlisberger Is Causing A Distraction Team Doesn’t Need by not hitting the open receivers on time. Big Ben hit 300 yds + this season then talk.

    • The Chin

      3-1

    • Jones

      Nicknames don’t stick due to how many times you cram them in your post, they stick because they’re clever (yours aren’t)…

    • pcantidote

      He’s right around his career completion percentage this year, which is good enough for 12th all time. Nice try.

    • dennisdoubleday

      When BB is out, we see who is carrying who. AB’s stats drop like a rock. He’s a great receiver, but no WR can carry a QB.

    • pcantidote

      Exactly.

    • RickM

      300 yards is only important because folks have made it important. If someone said to a head coach, I know you’re 10-1 in the last 11 regular season games coach, but your QB hasn’t reached 300 yards passing in the last 10 games. Are you concerned?” The HC would simply laugh at the question. You do what works.

    • Keith Evans

      Ben seems to be prepping for his career after football in the media. He is right of course, but it would be better kept in-house.

      Ben is big upping himself here too. I’d just like to see him play a bit better, becauae on his current form we aren’t sniffing number 7.

    • srdan

      Sheesh man. Why rope Tomlin into this argument? Just ask yourself, why? And then ask yourself when is the last time you gave him credit for anything.

    • 6 ring circus

      I listened to Charlie Batch on a post game show. He exonerated Ben completely and I liked what he had to say. Antonio is supposed to cross and when the safety jumped the route, Ben went to his next read. He had no way of knowing AB was going to bend it back around and have an open field. This is on Antonio and he needs to own it.

    • 6 ring circus

      Oh, the psychology of it all…! I have 5 brothers, just saying.

    • srdan

      Man I don’t know how you call AB a diva in this. Close division game and AB is fighting double teams all day. Gets an opportunity at a walk in TD but instead it’s a consecutive three and out. In the heat of the moment on the road in Bmore AB throws a fit.

      Ben two days after a division win on the road where we have not won in 5 years in an air conditioned locker room with no pressure on him calls out the most consistent player on our team.

      I’d say the weekly calling out players by Ben is a selfish act.

      And calling AB a diva is like calling baseball fun to watch. Yes, every once in a while there is something that fits the narrative, but mostly it’s not true.

    • 6 ring circus

      We know he is capable, and if he was just concerned with stats (ahem AB), he could do it very easily. The thing is to post wins.

    • greeny

      Agreed. Ben just created a distraction again. Twice in as many weeks now with him not standing by the team on how they handled the anthem protest. Sorry Ninja M. It was a protest.

    • Lorie Mitchell

      Love you Ben, but talk in Private not on Social media!

    • srdan

      Chad Pennington being second, Andy Dalton being 15th followed by Tannehill at 16. That stat is like measuring sunlight in grams.

    • NW86

      You must not listen to Ben much. Yes, he did take full blame in the Bears loss. But that is not his usual M.O.
      He would probably say that he said those things for the young guys because he likes to fancy himself as the hero, with the young guys hanging on his every word. But make no mistake, most of those young guys (Juju, Watt, etc) are more mature than Ben is, and none of them need to listen to his words in a public interview to learn the right way to go about things.