    Roethlisberger, Steelers’ Offense Faceplant In 30-9 Loss to Jaguars

    By Daniel Valente October 8, 2017 at 03:09 pm


    In one of their more disappointing losses in recent memory, the Pittsburgh Steelers were defeated 30-9 by the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday at Heinz Field. Though the Steelers had as much to do with their own defeat as the Jaguars. Thanks to an insulting, almost offensive showing by the offense, the Steelers found themselves at their own mercy throughout the game.

    All talk of a Ben Roethlisberger Antonio Brown feud seemed to be silenced immediately. On the first play from scrimmage, Roethlisberger connected with Brown on a 49-yard pass over the head of Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey. This catch was one of the ten total that Brown and Roethlisberger would share on the day for a total of 157 yards. Brown’s big opening catch would lead to the Steelers first points of the day, a Chris Boswell field goal to go up 3-0.

    Though the opening drive looked promising, it was as promising as it would get for a Steelers offense that looked confused for much of the first three quarters. The offense was 0/3 on red zone attempts, relying on Boswell for a hat trick of field goals to score nine points through the first three quarters.

    Boswell’s hat trick would not be the Steelers’ only hat trick milestone of the day as Roethlisberger threw a trio of interceptions on the day, all resulting in touchdowns for the Jaguars.

    Cornerback Jalen Ramsey got the first of the game, intercepting a pass intended for Vance McDonald, leading to a Leonard Fournette touchdown to put the Jaguars up 7-3.


    Roethlisberger’s second interception would come off a deflection with the Steelers up 9-6. The deflected pass went right into the hands of Jaguars’ linebacker Telvin Smith, who returned it 28-yards for a pick six.

    With the ball back in their hands now down 13-9, after a missed extra point attempt, Roethlisberger and the Steelers looked to regroup and retake the lead. That thought process lasted a few plays as Roethlisberger was again intercepted, this time by safety Barry Church who returned it 52 yards for another Jaguars touchdown.

    Roethlisberger’s third quarter gaffes were just a portion of the frustrating aspects of the Steelers’ offense. Roethlisberger attempted over 50 pass attempts and threw a career high five interceptions against the NFL’s worst run defense while running back Le’Veon Bell had just 15 carries.

    The offense’s struggles spoiled an otherwise sound performance by the defense, who limited the Jaguars offense for majority of the game. Ryan Shazier added another interception, his second in as many weeks as the Steelers improve their takeaway streak to an NFL best 15 straight games. The defense also held Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles to under 100 yards passing though Bortles only needed to throw one pass during the second half due to the Steelers’ struggles.

    It will not get any easier for the Steelers as they will travel to Kansas City to take on the currently undefeated Chiefs at 4pm EST next Sunday.

    Daniel Valente
    Steelers fan from birth, spending majority of my free time looking up statistics. Had the honor of meeting Mike Vanderjagt shortly after his infamous missed field goal in the 2005 Divisional Round. Currently pursuing a Journalism degree. Follow me on Twitter @StatsGuyDaniel
    • Grant Humphrey

      Faceplant is an understatement

    • Kevin Artis

      Can’t wait to see the “winners and losers” list…..

    • Reginald Pippin

      I have no words for this…

    • MP

      Too many distractions, including Todd Haley, finally caught up with them.

    • Henry

      Ben’s done. His play has been bad all season.

    • SteelersGeek4Lyfe

      Ok. So is it fair to be concerned about Ben yet? Many of us have been in denial all season. Would love to hear someone try to explain this one away.

    • Milton Farfara

      Holy s#$t road Ben didn’t even show up today!!!

    • MP

      Come on, those INT weren’t all Ben’s fault. (Duck)

    • John Pennington

      Ben’s time is over.We saw a old man who can’t get out of the pocket can’t see the field slow who arm throwing everything and just can’t adjust to today’s game and Hayley has is hand in this.Its time to get Dobbs ready and sit Ben maybe he will bounce back retire but something has to change or Tomlin will lose this team.All things come to a end but 5 INTS in one game sitting Ben down might just help him or let him him know that his time has past.His heart was never in this season and he knows it.Time to move on take our lumps find a QB who can lead this team.This happens in the NFL.players get old.

    • Ravens Team Gynecologist

      *losers list

    • Reginald Pippin

      AB is a winner for getting his catches and yards and Ben is a LOSER for throwing two pick-6s trying to force the ball to AB. Another loser is that damn run defense.

    • SteelersGeek4Lyfe

      hahahaha, only 3 of them were?

    • Dorian James

      That was the shortest press conference.
      And it speaks volumes, I think changes are coming soon

    • Hagen Rinde

      draft a QB high an get a new OC.

    • Milton Farfara

      Maybe they’ll give kap a call lol

    • cencalsteeler

      Ben is like watching a tractor being driven on a freeway. This game reminded me so much of Ryan Clarks last year for the Steelers. Father Time is tapping on someones shoulder.

    • Talyn Scarbrough

      I do not understand how this happens… I mean I understand we all have bad games but this is horrible. We always do this though. Playing down to worse teams…

    • Ravens Team Gynecologist

      I’d like to clean house on sideline. How they can get no production with all of this talent on offense is inexcusable.

    • Talyn Scarbrough

      Agreed. We should be putting up 30+ easily. Haley has to go or Ben needs to step up and start being the HOF he is.

    • Dorian James

      It’s the Jaguars, I warned people that this is their Super Bowl. they play this game like it’s their last every single time

    • Jason

      Please hold the comments about how we lose to inferior teams. Jacksonville is not inferior. We are a team with an aging,declining, seemingly disinterested qb, 1 star wr and a couple wr’s with “potential” and a rb who evidently isn’t worth near what he thinks. Add in an OC who is clueless and one of the worst in game coaches we’ve ever had and u get a 30-9 loss to Jacksonville.

    • GravityWon

      Yes they were

    • ImMikeD

      Apropos headline.

    • Talyn Scarbrough

      I realize that but still. Steelers always, and I do mean always. Play down to the competition.

    • Ravens Team Gynecologist

      Wow. Well put.

    • GravityWon

      Agree.Any time your first concern is not winning, get out. His first comment to other players is always something like stay healthy.

    • ImMikeD

      I had several over the last hour or so. Call me and I’ll fill you in

    • Marty Columbo

      i didn’t want to believe this but I think you’re right. His passes have been off the mark all season and he’s again holding on to the ball too long, a habit I thought he fixed last year. first he extends the AB tantrum controversy deep into the week with his comments which was annoying enough but playing this badly is inexcusable.

    • Dorian James

      Did you happen to catch the pregame show with Tony Boselli??
      It does not matter how good or bad the Jaguars are they always will play the Steelers like it’s a Super Bowl game

    • Talyn Scarbrough

      They have Bortles…

    • SteelersGeek4Lyfe

      I do… F***

    • Talyn Scarbrough

      I’m not disputing that. I’m just saying the Steelers decide to not ever show up when everyone has them picked to win…

    • Ravens Team Gynecologist

      Did Bortles through a pass?

    • Applebite

      I’m still shaking my head at ‘Pink Terrible Towels’. Who thought this would be a good idea??? May as well made them White. Pink never had a place on the football field, it certainly doesn’t belong on a Terrible Towel.

    • Marty Columbo

      i know I have been but what else can we say after today?

    • cencalsteeler

      It’s really hard for me to be upset at this loss. It happens so frequently, that is now come to be expected. I’d throw out the ‘ol insanity over and over again expecting different results term again, but I’m tired of that comparison, OBVIOUSLY.

    • Jason

      They aren’t worse. That’s the problem

    • Marty Columbo

      lol well there was 5 of them so i would hope not

    • cencalsteeler

      True, Dorian, but how do you explain all the other losses to inferior opponents. Players have come and gone since the start of Tomlins tenure, but one thing has remained constant.

    • Talyn Scarbrough

      8/14, so not much but still. Let’s be real though. Jacksonville is an inferior team (at least they should be). Steelers have more talent and they just aren’t performing.

      Jags came to play. Steelers didn’t.

    • WeWantDaTruth

      But if Ben doesn’t force feed AB his targets, AB will throw a hissy fit and start tossing Gatorade coolers.

    • cencalsteeler

      When you see Ben start shaking his head in disgust, you can bank on an L that day.

    • SfSteeler

      so glad i didnt watch this toilet scene, cause i pretty much felt this one coming just like the Bears crap game…

    • treeher

      Over 50 passes against league’s worst run defense … come on, man!

    • ryan72384

      This team was vastly overrated by everyone myself included. How we are even 3-2 is beyond me because it feels like 0-5. Thats how bad this team has looked. The defense could probably tag along for a Super Bowl run if the offense was elite but it’s obvious at this point the offense is taking this team nowhere and this defense isn’t the 2015 Broncos that’s going to literally carry a shell of a former QB on its back to a title. It feels like Mike Tomczak, ODonnel, or Kordell is at QB where you know we are only going to score 14 to 17 points at the most and you pray the defense holds. I think next week is going to be ugly at KC.

    • Reginald Pippin

      Which is why after last week’s game and this game, I refer to AB as “Selfish AB”.

    • BB

      Pink is the color that this Steelers offensive is

    • Taylor Williams

      *throws tomato*