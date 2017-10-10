Hot Topics

    Safety Valves In Passing Game Not Relieving Much Pressure This Year

    By Matthew Marczi October 10, 2017 at 01:00 pm


    In searching for the identity of some of the main weaknesses in the Pittsburgh Steelers’ offense right now, I believe that the lack of production from the typical ‘safety valve’ positions of tight end and running back is proving to be a significant hindrance to the passing game, and to Ben Roethlisberger.

    Take a look for yourself. Right now, tight end Jesse James, for example, has 18 catches on the season for 151 yards. Prorated over the course of a season, that would give him about 57 receptions, with isn’t a bad number, all things considered. But it would net him just 483 receiving yards.

    James is averaging just 8.4 yards per reception this year. That is even worse than the 8.7 yards that he averaged over 39 receptions last year. He is on pace to catch a considerably higher number of passes, but those passing plays are proving to be even less efficient.

    Le’Veon Bell is, in fact, no better, and in fact, far worse. Right now, after his 10-reception, 46-yard game against the Jaguars, he is averaging a pittance at 5.3 yards per reception, the lowest of his career, and a low number generally, even for running backs. Especially those with a prolific role in the passing game.

    Bell has caught 27 passes already this year, putting him on pace to set a new career high with about 86 receptions, but he is doing less with those receptions than he ever has before, gaining just 144 yards on them.


    Now, Roethlisberger of course has his own role to play in this. If he doesn’t get his safety valves the ball with much room to work in, then they can only do so much with each target. And of course there have been those instances that affect their numbers.

    But neither of them have created much for themselves, which is proving to be a major burden. Bell already has three receptions this season that have gone for lost yardage. Six of his receptions have gained three yards or fewer, only one of which was even in the vicinity of a successful play, a three-yard gain on second and five.

    Only four of his receptions have gone for 10 or more yards, and all four of them were the product of good blocking, most of them on screen passes. He is not forcing many tacklers to miss or generally creating yardage in this area of the game as he has in the past.

    As for James, a surprisingly high number of his receptions have gone for ‘successful’ plays for the offense, which includes touchdowns of two and four yards. But he is doing little after the catch unless it’s there for him by design.

    When they have been put in the role of being the safety valve for Roethlisberger, the necessary outlet under pressure, they have been underwhelming. The offense needs the get more production in this area to help the quarterback out.

    Matthew Marczi
    Follow me on Twitter @mmarczi.
      Offense just not looking good.

      Yeah, not sure what the answer is for Bell not putting up better receiving numbers. James is what he’s always been, a catch and fall down for 5-10 yard guy. Bell seems to be getting plastered immediately on a lot of these dump offs. Teams a clearly keying on them. What I haven’t seen a lot of is Bell running option routes. Those little 5 yard in/out routes aren’t there. Pretty much all been chip and sit next to the OT and see if Ben eventually checks it down.

      Hi All-

      Seriously? Jesse James is a problem with this offense? He is one of the few people who is actually doing what he is expected to do. In terms of the problems with the O (Ben, Haley, Martavis, O-Line), I put him near the bottom. Ben’s QBR is near Tim Tebow level.

      The problem, IMHO, is that Ben has lost his mid and long distance accuracy. Sure, he can hit it on occasion, but more often than not, he misses high or wide. So, Haley has to adapt with these short plays. Other D coordinators know this, and have adjusted accordingly. Unless Ben gets it together, the offense will continue to struggle. Who knows if he can? The flipside is if he can rekindle 2015 BBR, this might sill be a SB team.

      The SD guys are great with the data, and can easily prove me wrong, but I think all the problems start and end with Ben.

      Ummm….Have I been spending too much time hanging out with 10 and 26, or does the title of this article mention stopping the run, but the body talk about the offensive production and lack of safety valves?

      Don’t think James is a problem necessarily. However, he is not a threat at TE.
      He does catch the ball as required. However, he has NO run after the catch capability.
      And his blocking is pretty average..at best. So, is he a problem? Not really.
      However, he is very limited as a #1 TE.

      Yeah, the titles of two different articles got switched around.

      James struggles to get open too often. You need your safety valve to get open in order for him to be a safety valve. And it hasn’t shown up too much yet this year, but it did last year, and I’m sure it will later in the year: third-down receptions that don’t move the chains because he can’t run over a single defender. When Roethlisberger is under pressure, it’s critical that he has weapons at tight end and running back that can salvage the play. Right now, he doesn’t.

      Clearly the solution is to fire Todd Haley.

      I ranted about this in the other thread, and someone mentioned Bell chipping out of the backfield and blocking more. Which is something I missed, but not unreasonable due to AV struggling and Hubbard being forced into the starting lineup.