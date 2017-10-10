Santonio Holmes To Retire As A Steeler Today

The Pittsburgh Steelers have announced Santonio Holmes will officially retire as a Steeler today. The team sent out the news moments ago.

Santonio Holmes will officially retire from the NFL as a member of the Steelers. Watch the press conference live at 1:30 PM today. pic.twitter.com/UXgnEoNkFu — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) October 10, 2017





Holmes, the 25th overall pick by the Steelers in the 2006 draft, spent four seasons with the team. Over that span, he caught 235 passes for 3835 yards and 20 touchdowns. Of course, no catch was bigger than the game-winner in Super Bowl 43, miraculously tapping both feet in bounds in the right corner of the end zone. He was named the game’s MVP.

Friend of the site Ron Lippock recently conducted an interview with Holmes. He talked about what led up to that play and catch and how Bruce Arians influenced him.

“The Super Bowl play, we ran it every day since week one of the playoffs and we never completed it. But it was built for me. B.A. was my father figure in the NFL. He taught me how to be ready to be called on. He would make me wait. I wanted to start but he showed me it wasn’t my time yet. I had to respect that.”

Check out the rest of the interview at the link here. Worth your time.

Personally, I’ll also always remember Holmes for his electrifying punt return touchdown against the San Diego Chargers that year. As a Steeler, he was one of their most dynamic players.

As the tweet indicates, you can watch the press conference at 1:30 PM/ET.