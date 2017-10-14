Hot Topics

    Smith-Schuster Could Continue Taking Work From Martavis Bryant

    By Matthew Marczi October 14, 2017 at 10:00 am


    Pittsburgh Steelers rookie wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster was penalized twice while failing to even garner a look in the passing game during his NFL debut in the team’s season opener. He has since added another two penalties, balanced out by two touchdowns.

    The 20-year-old became the youngest player in decades to catch a touchdown pass in week two. He has since seized upon the starting slot receiver job and been on a consistent upward trajectory in terms of snaps and overall contributions.

    He has received more snaps over the course of the past three weeks—and in each of those three weeks—than has Martavis Bryant. While the youngster is not outproducing the comparative veteran—Bryant has three more catches for 44 more yards, though one fewer touchdown—he has done so on fewer targets while averaging about the same yards per reception, so has been more efficient and reliable.

    Smith-Schuster has outproduced Bryant in each of the past three weeks. They both had two receptions apiece three weeks ago in Chicago, but Smith-Schuster had 39 yards to Bryant’s 30. Against the Ravens, Bryant went for 3-48-0 while Smith-Schuster went 3-47-1, the one being a touchdown. On Sunday, the veteran had five receptions, but for just 21 yards. The rookie set career bests with four receptions for 58 yards.

    Outside of a couple of glimmers of the old player in week two during the season opener, Bryant has not really done much that would justify demanding that he see a starter’s quantity of snaps. neither has Smith-Schuster, necessarily, but he is also the more versatile player, who is quickly growing a rapport with Ben Roethlisberger.


    With Eli Rogers being inserted back into action, I can’t help but wonder how this dynamic will play out. Given that Rogers is primarily a slot receiver—he does see a few snaps outside—one would think that his playing time will take away from Smith-Schuster’s slot work.

    But that doesn’t mean he will be off the field. He could end up taking away from more of Bryant’s time on the outside. Even during the 2015 season, the truth is that Bryant frequently only saw about 60 to 80 percent of the team’s snaps in a game.

    At the moment, the Steelers don’t really have a player who has absolutely seized the number two wide receiver position, though they have at least two contenders for the role. They do have a number of talented wide receivers, but behind Antonio Brown, it is all a jumble.

    Yet it is the Kamehameha-firing, safety-blasting rookie out of USC who has had the clear upward trajectory, and who is quickly endearing himself to an audience that likely features a majority of people who were scratching their heads when he was selected. Will his role continue to expand in Kansas City?

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE

    About the Author

    Matthew Marczi
    Passionate Steelers fan with a bit of writing ability. Connoisseur of loud music. Follow me on Twitter @mmarczi.

    • Ben has just missed Bryant on a few bombs and Bryant missed the one that was thrown perfectly. When they start gelling, our offense will start meeting our lofty expectations. This offense still has crazy potential.

    • Steel Realist PAul

      JJSS has been the one guy that has been helping some on offense besides AB. Whatever is up with this new version of Martavis has not been the same guy we saw previously.

    • capehouse

      Really liked the work JuJu and James did blocking on those WR screens last week. That’s a combination that only works when those 2 are on the field in 11 personnel, so I hope it’s Bryant on the sidelines when Rogers sees the field. Bryant has been a bit of a disappointment and just doesn’t look the same in open space this year. I thought his quickness would be affected with the added muscle he put on and he seems to be having issues breaking/avoiding tackles in space.

    • Steel Realist PAul

      I don’t disagree that the offense could gel and have that happen, to an extent. But he’s been pretty bad consistently. That game that he missed the bomb on the first play that hit him in the hands, he also got hands on two balls in the end zone. He’s a big strong dude. He has to win those sometimes.

      Plus, he’s been dropping passes, running the wrong routes and getting penalized consistently – his renewed focus seems to be causing a lack of…….well, focus.

    • Matt

      “Outside of a couple of glimmers of the old player in week two during the season opener” Whaaat? 🙂

    • Matt

      I’m so focused I can’t see straight!! 🙂

    • Michael

      Unless Martavis is traded, we’ll know by next season if MB’s skills are on the decline / flash in the pan success.

    • Milton Farfara

      Taking JJSS youth into account, one can only wonder how high his ceiling is. So far I would call him a success as far as fulfilling the tasks asked of him. I can’t wait to see the change by week 16 and the playoffs. As far as Marty is concerned some forget he is the first player to last this long coming off a full year suspension. While the skill and ability is definately there, I for one am going to give him another 3 games to start getting in a groove and get his timing with Ben back. Remember he wasn’t even able to play catch with Ben until the last week of camp so I’m hoping anther 3 games and he’ll start looking like the Bryant of 2015.
      GO STEELERS! !