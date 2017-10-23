Hot Topics

    Source Tells ESPN That Bryant Indeed Wants Out Of Pittsburgh

    By Dave Bryan October 23, 2017 at 01:30 am


    For a second week in a row we’re sure to be talking about Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Martavis Bryant potentially wanting the team to trade him prior to the league deadline.

    By now, you’ve probably seen Bryant’s post-game Instagram posts in which he claimed that rookie wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster is not a better player than he is. Additionally, Bryant seemingly urged the Steelers on his social media account to trade him.

    “JuJu is no where near better than me, fool,” Bryant posted. “All they need to do is give me what I want and y’all can have JuJu and whoever else.”

    Despite Bryant saying last week that he didn’t ask the Steelers to trade him recently, it’s becoming more and more clear that he’s unhappy with his role with the team and that he wants out of Pittsburgh as soon as possible.

    “He wants out,” a source close to Bryant said, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com. “Point blank.”


    Who is that source? It’s really hard to say. While it could be his agent Tom Santanello, one would think he’d have no problem with Fowler attributing the quotes to him if he was the source.

    Bryant was targeted just twice in the Steelers Sunday win over the Cincinnati Bengals and he finished the game with one catch for 3 yards and a rush for 2 yards.

    Prior to Sunday’s game, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network claimed that sources had told him that Bryant would be a big part of the Steelers Sunday offensive game plan and that he wouldn’t be subbed out like he’s been the last several weeks. That didn’t come to fruition, however, as Smith-Schuster still saw plenty of playing time against the Bengals.

    This past Thursday, Steelers team president Art Rooney II said the team has no intentions of trading Bryant. With the NFL trade deadline quickly approaching, it will be interesting to see if Rooney has a change of heart as a result of Bryant’s most recent social media outburst.

    Even if Bryant isn’t traded, you have to wonder if he might ultimately be suspended by the team for a few weeks for conduct detrimental to the team.

    • Milton Farfara

      I think the best way to tell if Bryant will become trade bait is if we see a massive increase in targets and production next week. As of now he has very little trade value to the Steelers. I for one still am holding out hope for a resurgence in both his production and maturity. It’d be a shame for him to not continue to grow as a mature adult after all he did to get back into the league. Surely compared to that, “growing up” should in theory be very simple to do.

    • Get the guy on the field and get him the ball we wouldn’t be having this conversation.

    • Reader783

      I understand his frustration, but his behavior the past few days/weeks rubs me (and I’m sure most of the fan base and locker room) the wrong way.

      Martavis, you missed a full season and all of camp. Your complaint is AS VALID as a complaint from Vance McDonald. You have unfortunately lost the rapport you had with Ben 2 years ago not to mention that the offense has hardly hit its full stride. Rather than wait it out (it’s been 7 weeks and you wanted to be traded after 3-4) and hope that our offense picks up its stride, you’ve decided to launch a campaign of immature social media behavior.

      I hate to draw character judgement from this, but it truly upsets me to see such wanton disregard for the franchise, front office, coaches and teammates that have given 2nd, 3rd and 4th chances, defending you throughout your entire career and unanimously defending you last week when the trade rumor arose.

      For now, you’re still a Steeler and I still think you can return to your full potential, but this locker room tension has gone too far this season and honestly I won’t complain when the team decides the same thing.

      You talked a lot about becoming more mature during your suspension. Prove it.