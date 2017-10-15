Hot Topics

    Stats Of The Weird: Steelers Vs Chiefs

    By Alex Kozora October 15, 2017 at 07:30 pm


    Not a lot of weird today. But plenty of good. And that’s what matters. Stats of the weird.

    Le’Veon Bell had 32 carries and averaged 5.6 YPC, the third such game of his career. That’s the most by any running back in NFL history.

    Ben Roethlisberger and Antonio Brown have hooked up a lot over the past few seasons. But this is the first time since November of 2015 the two have found each other for a 50+ yard TD.

    Vince Williams is the first Steeler off-ball player (non DL/OLB) to have two sacks in one game since James Farrior in 2007.

    – The Steelers got their first points today off a safety. The first points in franchise history came via a safety, a blocked punt in 1933. And their first points in a Super Bowl.


    – Steelers gave up only 28 total yards to the #1 rushing attack today. Last time they held any team under 30 yards rushing was November 15th, 2015, a win over the Cleveland Browns.

    – The 57 yard touchdown they gave up today was bad but the first 45+ yard pass they’ve allowed in the last 13 regular season games.

    – Pittsburgh had a 98 yard drive that ended in a field goal. Since 1998, they had scored a touchdown on their previous 42 drives of 90+ yards.

    – Coming into today, the Steelers had the 26th worst ranked red zone defense. Chiefs were 0-2 today. Critical reason why they won.

    – 19-13 final was first such game the Steelers were involved in since 1987, a loss to the Cleveland Browns.

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE

    About the Author

    Alex Kozora
    Full-time blogger from mom's basement. Marrying tape and statistics. Chidi Iwuoma is my favorite Steeler of all-time.
    • Yeshaya

      I’ll take good over weird any day 🙂
      So what about the score? When was our last 19-13 game?
      Also ” Le’Veon Bell had 32 carries and averaged 5.6 YPC, the third such game of his career. That’s the most by any running back in NFL history.”
      Does that mean averaging at least 5.6 ypc? Thanks

    • Alex Kozora

      Have the last game included! And yes, 32 carries and averaging 5.6 in that same game.

    • Christopher Rudisill

      I thought they scored a field goal on a 93 yard drive in like week two this year?

    • aWaL

      Thank God they activated James Harrison. He helped to close up shop at the end

    • Hey Alex, I got an idea you guys at the depot.

      You do a missed tackle report on the defense. How about a missed tackle report on the offense. So we can get a count of how many broken tackles our guys make. It can be a measuring stick to makes comparisons between each side of the ball.

    • Petherson Silveira

      cool

    • Alex Kozora

      Thanks man! We’ll see if we can pull it off.

    • LHW

      I am happy with the win. Even so, the Chiefs should have never even been in the game from the start. I just don’t get it, this seems to be a pattern.

    • CP72

      Stats of the weird…..

      34,520 Steeler fans call for Haley to be fired after a loss.

      43,202 Steeler fans call for Haley to be fired after a win.

    • dany

      “– Pittsburgh had a 98 yard drive that ended in a field goal. Since 1998, they had scored a touchdown on their previous 42 drives of 90+ yards”

      Thanks Haley!!

    • Kevin Gobleck

      When was the last time the steelers started off the game 2-0? Wasn’t it against the titians awhile back?