Stats Of The Weird: Steelers Vs Jaguars

A lot of weird. A lot of ugly. For the home team. The wrong team.

– Ben Roethlisberger was intercepted a career high five times. First Steelers’ QB to be picked five times in a game since Mark Malone in 1987.

Big Ben marks for the 8th time a Steelers’ QB threw 5+ (since 1950). Terry Bradshaw and Dick Shiner did it twice. Pittsburgh has only won once when being picked this much. Jim Finks beat the Chicago Cardinals back in 1955.

– Roethlisberger threw two pick six’s for the second time in his career. 2006 against Oakland was the other, a 20-13 loss to the Raiders.

– Other games with multpile pick six’s in Steelers’ history? Post-merger, 2002 when Tommy Maddox threw a pair, 1973 when Bradshaw and Joe Gilliam each tossed one.





Two pick six’s isn’t the record in Steelers’ history. In 1968, they threw three of them in a 41-7 loss to the Baltimore Colts. They did the same in 1965.

– With ten receptions today, Antonio Brown moved into 48th place on the all-time reception list. He has 672, passing up Amani Toomer, Ricky Proehl, and Herman Moore.

– The 90 yard rushing TD Leonard Fournette ripped off to twist the knife in the Steelers’ back was the longest rushing TD they’ve given up since Terrelle Pryor’s 93 yard run in that infamous game a decade ago.

By a running back, it’s the longest rushing score allowed since OJ Simpson had a 94 yard scoot in 1972.

– Le’Veon Bell’s ten receptions ties a career high. It’s one behind Franco Harris’ record of 11. He’s the first Steeler in history to have 10+ receptions but fewer than 50 yards (46).

– Since 2013, the Steelers have lost three games when the opposing QB throws for fewer than 90 yards. It has only happened to other teams five times and no one else more than once. That’s so sad to write.

– Fournette ran for 180 yards today. Jay Ajayi ran for 200+ last year. It’s the first time in Steelers’ history they’ve allowed 180+ yard rushers in consecutive seasons.

– Javon Hargrave had 10 tackles today. I don’t have a stat but that might be a Steelers’ record for a nose tackle.