    Stats Of The Weird: Steelers Vs Jaguars

    By Alex Kozora October 8, 2017 at 03:50 pm


    A lot of weird. A lot of ugly. For the home team. The wrong team.

    Ben Roethlisberger was intercepted a career high five times. First Steelers’ QB to be picked five times in a game since Mark Malone in 1987.

    Big Ben marks for the 8th time a Steelers’ QB threw 5+ (since 1950). Terry Bradshaw and Dick Shiner did it twice. Pittsburgh has only won once when being picked this much. Jim Finks beat the Chicago Cardinals back in 1955.

    – Roethlisberger threw two pick six’s for the second time in his career. 2006 against Oakland was the other, a 20-13 loss to the Raiders.

    – Other games with multpile pick six’s in Steelers’ history? Post-merger, 2002 when Tommy Maddox threw a pair, 1973 when Bradshaw and Joe Gilliam each tossed one.


    Two pick six’s isn’t the record in Steelers’ history. In 1968, they threw three of them in a 41-7 loss to the Baltimore Colts. They did the same in 1965.

    – With ten receptions today, Antonio Brown moved into 48th place on the all-time reception list. He has 672, passing up Amani Toomer, Ricky Proehl, and Herman Moore.

    – The 90 yard rushing TD Leonard Fournette ripped off to twist the knife in the Steelers’ back was the longest rushing TD they’ve given up since Terrelle Pryor’s 93 yard run in that infamous game a decade ago.

    By a running back, it’s the longest rushing score allowed since OJ Simpson had a 94 yard scoot in 1972.

    Le’Veon Bell’s ten receptions ties a career high. It’s one behind Franco Harris’ record of 11. He’s the first Steeler in history to have 10+ receptions but fewer than 50 yards (46).

    – Since 2013, the Steelers have lost three games when the opposing QB throws for fewer than 90 yards. It has only happened to other teams five times and no one else more than once. That’s so sad to write.

    – Fournette ran for 180 yards today. Jay Ajayi ran for 200+ last year. It’s the first time in Steelers’ history they’ve allowed 180+ yard rushers in consecutive seasons.

    Javon Hargrave had 10 tackles today. I don’t have a stat but that might be a Steelers’ record for a nose tackle.

    Alex Kozora
    Full-time blogger from mom's basement. Marrying tape and statistics.
    • Chris92021

      Here is a few more:
      This was the first time that Mike Tomlin lost a week 5 game. He was 8-0 (4-0 home, 4-0 road) prior to this disaster.

      This was also the first time the Steelers did not score a touchdown at Heinz Field since 2009 when they lost 18-12 to the Bengals (4 field goals by Jeff Reed that day). The Steelers are now 2-2 under Tomlin when they don’t score a TD (3-0 win against Miami in 2007, 11-10 win against the Chargers in 2008).

    • treeher

      Horrendously unfathomable play calling. 55 passes against worst run defense? Into the teeth of the best pass defense?

    • Ichabod

      Here’s another weird stat. The Steelers have one of the most talented teams in the league, yet routinely fail to live up to the talent level. That’s a little strange, but the really weird thing is “no one is to blame!”

    • Reader783

      Also believe this is Mike Tomlin’s worst home loss as head coach

    • Alex Kozora

      Not sure who is blaming “no one” but ok.

    • Alex Kozora

      Good stuff, Chris.

    • Ichabod

      Meaning…nothing will change.

    • Chris92021

      A few more, especially for next week:
      Under Tomlin, the Steelers have been blown out (meaning by my standards, by at least 20 points) 7 times.

      2007: 13-34 loss @ NE
      2011: 7-35 loss @ BAL
      2013: 31-55 loss @ NE
      2014: 6-26 loss @ BAL
      2014: 10-31 loss @ CLE
      2016: 3-34 loss @ PHI
      2017: 9-30 loss vs. JAC

      The Steelers followed those embarrassments with these results:
      2007: 22-29 loss vs. JAC
      2011: 24-0 win vs. SEA
      2013: 23-10 win vs. BUF
      2014: 37-19 win @ CAR
      2014: 30-23 win vs. HOU
      2016: 43-14 win vs. KC
      2017: ??? @ KC

      So we are 5-1 in games after being blown out. We will see if Tomlin can get the men to bounce back next week in KC.