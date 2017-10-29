Hot Topics

    Stats Of The Weird: Steelers Vs Lions

    By Alex Kozora October 29, 2017 at 11:35 pm


    Let’s get weird.

    – First, the box score. The 20-15 Pittsburgh Steelers win is the first such score in franchise history, win or lose. The last score league wide took place December 23rd, 2001.

    JuJu Smith-Schuster finished the game with 193 yards. That’s the second most by a Steelers’ rookie in franchise history. Only Jimmy Orr’s 205 way back in 1958 had more.

    It’s the most yards by a rookie wideout since 2014, when Mike Evans had 209.

    – And oh yeah, his 97 yard TD is the longest passing play in Steelers’ history.


    – The TD catch tied for the second longest TD catch by any rookie in league history. The longest won’t be broken, Marc Boerighter’s 99 yard catch and score in 2002. JuJu is tied with two guys from long ago, Jerry Tarr (1962) and Gaynell Tinsley (1937).

    – The Steelers allowed the most yards ever in a game where they held the opponent out of the end zone. And by a healthy margin. Detroit racked up 482 yards of total offense, breaking the previous Steelers record of 362 in a 9-0 loss to Jacksonville back in 2006.

    As you may have heard on the broadcast, it’s the third most yards allowed ever, by any team, without giving up the end zone. Only the 1994 Seattle Seahawks (496) and 1986 Washington Redskins (501) did better. Or worse. Depending on how you look at it.

    – Pittsburgh is the first team since the Colts in 2012 to give up that many yards and hold the opponent to 15 or fewer points. Only the 8th time in NFL history. Most Pittsburgh’s ever allowed too. Their previous record was 469 two years ago in their win over the Arizona Cardinals.

    Le’Veon Bell fumbled away a ball for just the third time of his career.

    Artie Burns’ nine tackles are a career high. Led the Steelers Sunday night.

    – For the first time since 2011 and just the fourth time in his career, Ben Roethlisberger threw for over 300 yards while completing fewer than 20 attempts.

    – Last one and not a good note to go out on. The Steelers’ offense has gone eight straight games to open up the year failing to score 30 points. That’s the longest such streak since 2000, when they didn’t accomplish it until the 12th game.

    About the Author

    Alex Kozora
    Full-time blogger from mom's basement. Marrying tape and statistics. Chidi Iwuoma is my favorite Steeler of all-time.
    • Frank Mineo

      Likely the offense not scoring 30…if the defense did that it would be money!

    • RMSteeler

      They might hit 30 if the ST and DEF score.

    • Alex Kozora

      haha yeah, meant offense, sorry

    • Frank Mineo

      Teasing man. Keep up the great work. Appreciate what you do.

    • Darth Blount 47

      Week 10. Indy. Ben LOVES to play that team. We’ll be fresh. And they are a dumpster fire on defense. We score over 30 that game.

      BOOK IT!

    • Chris

      Hey Alex. Thanks for this. My favorite post of the week. Also, I was curious about the last 20-15 score in the NFL. Want weird? While not Steelers related, the Bears won 20-15 in part by a Brian Urlacher TD reception! It was also his only career catch.

    • Alex Kozora

      Really? Did not know that. Thanks for the tidbit, Chris.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      Love this Alex. That 2000 team that you mention not scoring 30 points until week 12 is also the only Steelers team from 1951-2016 not to have anyone selected to the pro bowl.