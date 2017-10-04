Hot Topics

    Steelers 2017 Week 5 Injury Report: Foster, Davis, Tuitt Sit Out Wednesday

    By Dave Bryan October 4, 2017 at 02:59 pm


    The 3-1 Pittsburgh Steelers will host the 2-2 Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday at Heinz Field and judging by the team’s first injury report of the week that was released at the conclusion of Wednesday’s practice, they remain a fairly healthy squad, all things considered.

    Not practicing on Wednesday for the Steelers were safety Sean Davis (ankle), guard Ramon Foster (thumb), quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (not injury related) and defensive end Stephon Tuitt (biceps). Those four players, however, are expected to be ready to play Sunday against the Jaguars. Roethlisberger sat out last Wednesday so that trend is likely to continue.

    Limited on Wednesday for the Steelers were outside linebacker Bud Dupree (shoulder), tight end Jesse James (shoulder) and inside linebacker Ryan Shazier (shoulder). They are also expected to be healthy enough to play against the Jaguars.

    Practicing fully on Wednesday were tackle Marcus Gilbert (hamstring), safety Mike Mitchell (hamstring) and outside linebacker James Harrison (illness). All three players missed the Steelers Week 4 game and Gilbert has been sidelined since Week 2. Thursday will be a key practice day for Gilbert and Mitchell.


    • 太阳三联

      Need Gilbert for this

    • John Noh

      Oh no, I hope Stephon hasn’t regressed and that this is only precautionary.

    • Nathaniel Sullivan

      The next sentence after that should answer your hopes.

    • Looks like a healthy team. Let’s hope it stays that way.

    • steeltown

      Beginning to not care much for this veteran day off thing, in retropect I think Ben needs to be practicing, especially with the rookie JuJu playing early and often and timing issue with Bryant

    • rystorm06

      I agree, especially for a QB. If it’s a player like James Harrison, I can see that, but the QB has to be on the same page with everyone, especially if you have some inexperienced players at WR

    • Danny Porter

      100% on board with your comment.

    • nutty32

      Tuitt clearly seemed to be favoring his left arm during most of the Ravens game.

    • FATCAT716

      Not sure if I saw anything from that game that said that

    • FATCAT716

      I agree but it’s happening thru out the league

    • Zarbor

      Dude you took the words right out as I was writing. For a guy that claims he must play better and anyone with eyes can see that he down right need to play better. Then to come the following game and still not play much better, how in the world do you take a day off. Where is the competitor Ben we once knew?

      I am sure this is one of the reasons Brown is upset (not justifying his tantrum because that’s inexcusable). As a teammate I don’t see Ben putting in the work like the other top players. Coaches have given him a pass rather than holding him to a higher standard as the QB and most important player on this team.

    • nutty32

      Stop following the ball. Just watch him every play. He doesn’t push with that arm and frequently touches his bicept with his other hand DURING the action.

    • Stairway7

      I agree completely. He doesn’t need to throw 50 balls but he definitely needs to work on timing.

    • Dshoff

      We are pretty healthy compared to other teams. And it takes the luck of not having a whole lot of injuries to make it to the playoffs and Super Bowl.