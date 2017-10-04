Steelers 2017 Week 5 Injury Report: Foster, Davis, Tuitt Sit Out Wednesday

The 3-1 Pittsburgh Steelers will host the 2-2 Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday at Heinz Field and judging by the team’s first injury report of the week that was released at the conclusion of Wednesday’s practice, they remain a fairly healthy squad, all things considered.

Not practicing on Wednesday for the Steelers were safety Sean Davis (ankle), guard Ramon Foster (thumb), quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (not injury related) and defensive end Stephon Tuitt (biceps). Those four players, however, are expected to be ready to play Sunday against the Jaguars. Roethlisberger sat out last Wednesday so that trend is likely to continue.

Limited on Wednesday for the Steelers were outside linebacker Bud Dupree (shoulder), tight end Jesse James (shoulder) and inside linebacker Ryan Shazier (shoulder). They are also expected to be healthy enough to play against the Jaguars.

Practicing fully on Wednesday were tackle Marcus Gilbert (hamstring), safety Mike Mitchell (hamstring) and outside linebacker James Harrison (illness). All three players missed the Steelers Week 4 game and Gilbert has been sidelined since Week 2. Thursday will be a key practice day for Gilbert and Mitchell.



