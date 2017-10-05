Steelers 2017 Week 5 Injury Report: Gilbert Sits Out Thursday

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released their Thursday injury report ahead of Sunday’s home game against the Jacksonville Jaguars and only one player is listed on it as not practicing earlier in the day.

Sitting out Thursday’s practice after practicing fully on Wednesday was starting right tackle Marcus Gilbert (hamstring) and that might not be a great sign for him when it comes to his potential availability for Sunday. We’ll see.

Should Gilbert miss a third consecutive game on Sunday, Chris Hubbard would once again start in his place at right tackle.

Practicing fully on Thursday for the Steelers were safety Sean Davis (ankle), guard Ramon Foster (thumb), quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (not injury related), defensive end Stephon Tuitt (biceps), outside linebacker Bud Dupree (shoulder), tight end Jesse James (shoulder), inside linebacker Ryan Shazier (shoulder), safety Mike Mitchell (hamstring), and outside linebacker James Harrison (illness). Davis, Foster, Roethlisberger and Tuitt all had sat out Wednesday’s practice while Dupree, James and Shazier were all previously limited.

We’ll see what the final game status reports are on Friday, but judging by Thursday’s injury report, Gilbert currently looks like the only Steelers player with a chance of missing Sunday’s game against the Jaguars because of injury.



