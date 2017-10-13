Steelers 2017 Week 6 Injury Report: G Ramon Foster Questionable For Chiefs Game

The Pittsburgh Steelers final injury report for Week 6 was released on Friday and it shows that one player is listed as questionable for Sunday’s road game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Ramon Foster, who did not practice all week, is listed as questionable for the #Steelers. — Missi Matthews (@missi_matthews) October 13, 2017

Guard Ramon Foster (back) was unable to practice for a third consecutive day on Friday and he ends the week listed as questionable. Should Foster be unable to play Sunday against the Chiefs then backup interior offensive lineman B.J. Finney would start in his place at left guard. Finney made his first career start last season in place of Foster against the Chiefs and played well in the Steelers 43-14 home win.





Practicing fully again on Friday for the Steelers were center Maurkice Pouncey (chest), tackle Marcus Gilbert (hamstring) and inside linebacker Ryan Shazier (quadricep) and all three are expected to play Sunday against the Chiefs.

Gilbert has missed the Steelers last three games with his hamstring injury. With him now back at right tackle, backup offensive lineman Chris Hubbard will more than likely go back to his role as an occasionally used blocking tight end on Sunday.

Kickoff time for the Steelers Sunday game against the undefeated Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City is scheduled to be 4:25 PM ET.