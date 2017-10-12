Hot Topics

    Steelers 2017 Week 6 Injury Report: G Ramon Foster Sits Again On Thursday

    By Dave Bryan October 12, 2017 at 02:48 pm


    The Pittsburgh Steelers Thursday practice has now ended and the team has since released their Week 6 Thursday injury report ahead of Sunday’s road game against the undefeated Kansas City Chiefs and it says that only one player failed to work earlier in the day.

    After siting out Wednesday’s practice, guard Ramon Foster (back) failed to practice on Thursday. Should Foster wind up missing Sunday’s game against the Chiefs then backup B.J. Finney would more than likely start in his place at left guard.

    Center Maurkice Pouncey (chest) practiced fully on Thursday after sitting out Wednesday’s session and thus he should be able to play Sunday against the Chiefs. Also practicing fully on Thursday was inside linebacker Ryan Shazier (quadricep). Shazier was listed as being limited in practice on Thursday so it appears as though he’ll also be good to go on Sunday.

    After practicing fully on Wednesday, tackle Marcus Gilbert (hamstring) did the same on Thursday. Barring any kind of a setback, Gilbert will likely play against the Chiefs. He’s missed the last three games with a hamstring injury.

    As things stand right now, Foster appears to be the only Steelers player in jeopardy of missing Sunday’s game against the Chiefs due to injury.


     

     

    • Jim Foles

      I recall last year foster went down, Finney came in and the offense ran 200+ yards 4 times and broke the 4 game losing streak….

    • Steve

      We need to get our OL healthy and on the field together to make that run for the playoffs.