Steelers 2017 Week 6 Injury Report: Marcus Gilbert Practices Fully On Wednesday

The 3-2 Pittsburgh Steelers are now readying themselves for a late Sunday afternoon road game against the undefeated Kansas City Chiefs and once it again it appears as though the team is still very healthy heading into their sixth game of the season.

While the Steelers first injury report of Week 6 does show that a few players sat out Wednesday’s practice, neither of them appear to be in jeopardy of missing Sunday’s game against the Chiefs as we sit here today.

Sitting out the Steelers Wednesday practice were Maurkice Pouncey (chest) and guard Ramon Foster (back). Both players played every snap in the Steelers Sunday home loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars and thus there’s currently no reason to think either offensive lineman will miss the Week 6 road game against the Chiefs.

Limited on Wednesday was inside linebacker Ryan Shazier (quad). Shazier played all 54 defensive snaps against the Jaguars and will likely practice fully come Friday.

Steelers tackle Marcus Gilbert (hamstring) practiced fully on Wednesday and he has since said that he expects to play against the Chiefs. Gilbert has missed the Steelers last three games with a hamstring injury. With Gilbert sidelined, Chris Hubbard has been starting at right tackle in his place.





In other news, quarterback Ben Roethlisberger apparently practiced fully on Wednesday as he’s not listed on the team’s injury report. Roethlisberger has sat out the last several Wednesday practices.