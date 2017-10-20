Hot Topics

    Steelers 2017 Week 7 Injury Report: DE Stephon Tuitt Ruled Out For Bengals Game

    By Dave Bryan October 20, 2017 at 12:55 pm


    The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released their final injury report of Week 7 on Friday and it shows that one player is listed as out for Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals and another one listed as doubtful.

    Steelers defensive end Stephon Tuitt (back) failed to practice again on Friday and he’s been officially ruled out for Sunday’s home game against the Bengals. With Tuitt out, defensive tackle Daniel McCullers will likely dress in his place. Defensive end Tyson Alualu is now set to start in Tuitt’s place against the Bengals.

    Steelers tackle Marcus Gilbert (hamstring) ends the week listed as doubtful on the team’s injury report after failing to practice again on Friday. With Gilbert now likely set to miss his fourth game of the season, Chris Hubbard will once again start in his place at right tackle. Gilbert also being out Sunday will likely result in reserve offensive lineman Matt Feiler once again dressing on Sunday. Gilbert re-injured his hamstring in the Steelers Week 6 Sunday road win over the Kansas City Chiefs and the team might decide to let him rest until after their Week 9 bye.

    Center Maurkice Pouncey (chest), guard Ramon Foster (back), inside linebacker Vince Williams (hip) and inside linebacker Tyler Matakevich (shoulder) didn’t receive game status designations on Friday after all three practiced fully earlier in the day. That means all four players should be healthy enough to play Sunday against the Bengals.

    Williams had sat out the team’s Wednesday and Thursday practices with his injury but made it known on Friday that he expects to play against the Bengals.


    • LucasY59

      Gilbert does well against Dunlap so hopefully him being out wont be too much of a problem, I was a little concerned about the ILB depth, but it looks like all 4 will be able to play on Sunday (dont think they are 100% but healthy enough to play)

    • The Tony

      That’s a shame about Tuitt. I am still confident in Alulalu with Cam and Javon. I’m expecting big things out of the D-Line this week

    • Cullen James Riley

      At least the Cinci O-line is playing musical chairs with their linemen. I have a cautiously optimistic feeling about the pressure we are going to be able to produce on Andy Dalton.

    • foremania

      A shame, for sure. Hopefully Tuitt’s absence means more snaps for #92. Not his true position, but I’d like to see him fill in there on passing downs.

    • Darth Blount 47

      Boy, to go from Tomlin not even mentioning him to now Out, that is a real gut punch. Clearly we are okay, but Tuitt has been getting good and consistent pressure. And he always seems to make a play here or there out of nowhere. Batting a key pass down or running down someone. I think we all can agree, Hargrave needs to see the field more. And in sub-package, it needs to be Heyward/Hargrave and NOT Alualu.

      I also have to wonder if this is the type of nagger that keeps Tuitt out until after the Bye in 2 weeks.

    • StrengthOfVictory

      This stinks. I wanted the most dominant version of the Steelers’ D-line to wreak havoc in the Cincy backfield. Bummer for sure.

    • John Noh

      The article doesn’t say but I’m assuming that this is a new injury for Stephon and not related to his bicep issue earlier?

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      When did the back issue even occur? I hate Tuitt can’t go.

    • Steel Your Face

      Exactly. What’s up with his back? Does anyone know…?

    • Big Joe

      Too bad. I had hoped this morning that they were just giving him extra rest and treatment for his back