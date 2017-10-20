Steelers 2017 Week 7 Injury Report: DE Stephon Tuitt Ruled Out For Bengals Game

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released their final injury report of Week 7 on Friday and it shows that one player is listed as out for Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals and another one listed as doubtful.

Steelers defensive end Stephon Tuitt (back) failed to practice again on Friday and he’s been officially ruled out for Sunday’s home game against the Bengals. With Tuitt out, defensive tackle Daniel McCullers will likely dress in his place. Defensive end Tyson Alualu is now set to start in Tuitt’s place against the Bengals.

Steelers tackle Marcus Gilbert (hamstring) ends the week listed as doubtful on the team’s injury report after failing to practice again on Friday. With Gilbert now likely set to miss his fourth game of the season, Chris Hubbard will once again start in his place at right tackle. Gilbert also being out Sunday will likely result in reserve offensive lineman Matt Feiler once again dressing on Sunday. Gilbert re-injured his hamstring in the Steelers Week 6 Sunday road win over the Kansas City Chiefs and the team might decide to let him rest until after their Week 9 bye.

Center Maurkice Pouncey (chest), guard Ramon Foster (back), inside linebacker Vince Williams (hip) and inside linebacker Tyler Matakevich (shoulder) didn’t receive game status designations on Friday after all three practiced fully earlier in the day. That means all four players should be healthy enough to play Sunday against the Bengals.

Williams had sat out the team’s Wednesday and Thursday practices with his injury but made it known on Friday that he expects to play against the Bengals.



