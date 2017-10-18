Steelers 2017 Week 7 Injury Report: Five Players Sit Out Wednesday’s Practice

The Pittsburgh Steelers will host the Cincinatti Bengals Sunday at Heinz Field and now that the team has wrapped up their Wednesday practice we can now pass along their first official injury report of Week 7.

As expected, Steelers tackle Marcus Gilbert (hamstring) failed to practice on Wednesday after re-injuring his hamstring in Sunday’s road win over the Kansas City Chiefs. Gilbert is probably very unlikely to play against the Bengals and might just be sidelined until after the team’s bye week. In the meantime, we can probably expect Chris Hubbard to start in place of Gilbert at right tackle against the Bengals.

After missing Sunday’s game against the Chiefs with a back injury, Steelers guard Ramon Foster (back ) failed to practice on Wednesday as well. On Tuesday, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said he was optimistic that Foster will be able to play Sunday against the Bengals.

also not practicing on Wednesday for the Steelers were defensive end Stephon Tuitt (back), center Maurkice Pouncey (chest) and inside linebacker Vince Williams (hip). Of those three players, Williams is probably the one that might be in jeopardy of missing Sunday’s game. We’ll hope that Pouncey and Tuitt will be back at practice on Thursday as both finished the team’s Week 6 game against the Chiefs and Tomlin didn’t mention either player on Tuesday.

Practicing fully on Wednesday was inside linebacker Tyler Matakevich (shoulder). Matakevich injured his shoulder this past Sunday but seemingly was able to finish the game after taking over for the injured Williams.



