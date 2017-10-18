Hot Topics

    Steelers 2017 Week 7 Injury Report: Five Players Sit Out Wednesday’s Practice

    By Dave Bryan October 18, 2017 at 03:10 pm


    The Pittsburgh Steelers will host the Cincinatti Bengals Sunday at Heinz Field and now that the team has wrapped up their Wednesday practice we can now pass along their first official injury report of Week 7.

    As expected, Steelers tackle Marcus Gilbert (hamstring) failed to practice on Wednesday after re-injuring his hamstring in Sunday’s road win over the Kansas City Chiefs. Gilbert is probably very unlikely to play against the Bengals and might just be sidelined until after the team’s bye week. In the meantime, we can probably expect Chris Hubbard to start in place of Gilbert at right tackle against the Bengals.

    After missing Sunday’s game against the Chiefs with a back injury, Steelers guard Ramon Foster (back ) failed to practice on Wednesday as well. On Tuesday, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said he was optimistic that Foster will be able to play Sunday against the Bengals.

    also not practicing on Wednesday for the Steelers were defensive end Stephon Tuitt (back), center Maurkice Pouncey (chest) and inside linebacker Vince Williams (hip). Of those three players, Williams is probably the one that might be in jeopardy of missing Sunday’s game. We’ll hope that Pouncey and Tuitt will be back at practice on Thursday as both finished the team’s Week 6 game against the Chiefs and Tomlin didn’t mention either player on Tuesday.

    Practicing fully on Wednesday was inside linebacker Tyler Matakevich (shoulder). Matakevich injured his shoulder this past Sunday but seemingly was able to finish the game after taking over for the injured Williams.


     

    • Darth Blount 47

      It’s time for… “Did you know?”

      Did you know, that in 13 career regular season games vs the Bungles, Antonio Brown has only gone over the 100 yard receiving mark, twice? And that they both came in 2014? He’s only caught 8 or more passes, once. Also in 2014. And he has 4 TD’s over those 13 games.

      Why do I bring this up? Because this week is NOT going to be an easy one. Not only are the Bungles rested coming off of their Bye, but their Defense has often times given us fits. We NEED a strong Offensive Line performance, against Dunlap, Johnson, and Atkins, to not only keep Ben clean, but give him time to throw, and try to keep these muggers off of Bell for as long as possible. Hubbard having to start, terrifies me. I won’t lie. And though I don’t mind if Finney ultimately has to play, having Pouncey at less than 100%, would be horrible as well. Here’s to hoping we get the good news we need!

    • pittfan

      Assuming we have Hubbard and Finney, is it reasonable to expect more pulling and moving out of O-line as mobility may be their greatest asset as opposed to straight ahead power blocking?

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      This is probably where Martavis has a big game. A speedy receiver gives the Bengals fits.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      So what’s the word on VDub’s hip?

    • DangZone

      Ben cant throw the ball if he is running for his life, has Bungles in his face or is laying flat on his back.