Hot Topics

    Steelers 2017 Week 7 Injury Report: Tuitt, Williams, Gilbert Remain Sidelined Thursday

    By Dave Bryan October 19, 2017 at 02:51 pm


    The Pittsburgh Steelers will host the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday at Heinz Field and their Thursday injury report that has now been released shows there’s a decent chance that a few starters might be sidelined for that contest.

    Not practicing again on Thursday for the Steelers were tackle Marcus Gilbert (hamstring), inside linebacker Vince Williams (hip) and defensive end Stephon Tuitt (back). Gilbert re-injured his hamstring in Sunday’s win over the Kansas City Chiefs and will now likely miss his fourth game of the season on Sunday. If that happens, Chris Hubbard is once again expected to start in his place at right tackle.


    As for Williams, who injured his hip early in the fourth quarter of the Steelers Sunday win over the Chiefs, it’s not looking good for him right now when it comes to his potential availability for Sunday’s game.

    It will also now be interesting to see if Tuitt is able to practice on Friday. Him showing up on this week’s injury report was a bit of a surprise being as head coach Mike Tomlin didn’t mention him Tuesday during his weekly press conference when updating the overall health of the team.

    There is some good news when it comes to the Steelers Thursday injury report, however, as center Maurkice Pouncey (chest), guard Ramon Foster (back), and inside linebacker Tyler Matakevich (shoulder) all practiced fully earlier in the day. Pouncey and Foster both sat out the team’s Wednesday practice and the latter missed the team’s game against the Chiefs with his injury.

    Should Williams be unable to play Sunday against the Bengals, Matakevich would likely start in his place as long as he doesn’t suffer a setback with his shoulder. Fellow inside linebacker L.J. Fort would likely be the backup at both inside positions.

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE
    • nikgreene

      Bengals have had issues on the OL this season, and having Tuitt available would go a long way toward allowing the Steelers to exploit that weakness. I sure hope he suits up.

    • Darth Blount 47

      The no good, rotten, very bad news: Tuitt is dinged up.

      The golden lining: Maybe this will put Gravedigger back on the field more, as it has appeared he’s being slowly phased down and out at a rate that just isn’t kosher.

    • HopeHarveys

      I have no interest in watching Joe Mixon break a run on Sunday. Stay strong D!

    • ryan72384

      Come on Tuitt man are we ever going to see this “breakout” year? The first two plays against the Browns in the opener I was thinking damn Tuitt is going to be a wrecking ball this year. I know hes made some plays here and there and has been otherwise very solid but I just want to see this guy look unblockable at all times like Hlata Ngata used to look against us.

    • ryan72384

      You’ve noticed that too huh? What is the deal with that guy? I feel like he is our most unblockable linemen and offers more passrush than Tuitt or Cam and he only plays what maybe 20 or 25 snaps? He’s not just a typical NT the guy is an athletic beast!