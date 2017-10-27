Hot Topics

    Steelers 2017 Week 8 Injury Report: Tuitt, Gilbert, McDonald Ruled Out For Lions Game

    By Dave Bryan October 27, 2017 at 12:43 pm


    The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released their final injury report for Week 8 and it shows that three players have officially been ruled out for the team’s Sunday night road game against the Detroit Lions.

    Ruled out for Sunday night after failing to practice again on Friday were tight end Vance McDonald (knee), defensive end Stephon Tuitt (back) and tackle Marcus Gilbert (hamstring).

    Tuitt will now miss his fourth game of the season and his second in a row with a back injury that he reportedly suffered while lifting a week ago Monday. He’ll be replaced in the starting lineup Sunday night by fellow defensive end Tyson Alualu. Steelers defensive coordinator Keith Butler said Thursday that he hopes Tuitt will be ready to resume playing after the team’s bye week.

    As for Gilbert, who will miss his fifth game of the season Sunday night because of a hamstring injury that he originally suffered in Week 2, he’ll once again be replaced in the starting lineup by Chris Hubbard.

    McDonald will miss his second game of the season Sunday night thanks to a knee injury that he suffered during the Steelers Week 7 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.


    Outside linebacker T.J. Watt (ankle) was added to the injury report on Friday as being limited during practice with an ankle injury. He wasn’t, however, given a game status designation so odds are good he will play Sunday night barring any kind of a setback.

    Wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (concussion), practiced fully again on Friday and did not receive a game status designation on the team’s Friday injury report and thus appears ready to play Sunday night against the Lions. Smith-Schuster started the week off in concussion protocol but was able to practice fully all three days.

    • The Tony

      Pretty much exactly what I expected. Hopefully they will all be back and ready to go week 9.

    • Grant Humphrey

      They will miss Vance Mcdonald not for his pass catching but for his great blocking.

    • Matt Manzo

      I’m expecting a lot from Jesse James and Grimble!

    • I know this game is only against an NFC team, but we must win. We MUST keep up this pace! Must stop their passing game!

    • Cullen James Riley

      Though it is a blow to our rushing attack to lose McDonald, I kind of expect this game to be won by our defense more than our offense. The Lions have given up something in the ballpark of 23 sacks through seven games? That’s averaging 3 plus a match – now they take on the Steelers who are second in the league with 24. If we can force Matt Stafford(who is probably the best QB we’ve faced this season) to throw then I expect our passrush to bring us the W.

    • Wham Charles

      23 sacks in 6 games (coming off a bye). Should be fun.

    • srdan

      I think you’ll see as much from them as you did last couple weeks. Nix will get most of the snaps given up by McDonald in my opinion.

    • NW86

      That’s what I was thinking (at least hoping) too.

    • pittfan

      Week 9 is a bye. Good time to get well.

    • Cullen James Riley

      I didn’t even take the bye into consideration. Haha, that’s four a game, with the exception of one game, giving up three. Also, I just read that two of their tackles have been ruled out against us, including their starting left tackle. Time to pad the stats!

      Mike Hilton: 1
      Cam Heyward: 1
      Javon Hargrave: 1
      Bud Dupree: 2
      Tj Watt: 2

      Steelers: 31 through eight games

    • Darth Blount 47

      Man, I hate being down Gilbert and Tuitt (and even Farmer McDonald). But there is a golden lining… Both Hubbard and Alualu are getting enough experience, where they can consider themselves valuable contributors, and feel very comfortable should anything happen to those aforementioned starters, god forbid, late-season/playoffs. Unlike the contribution we are getting out of Conner (through some and through not some fault of his own) these two are going to be well acclimated to how things are run and our expectations are, at least mine, are slowly but surely going upwards, in the case of Hubbard. I’ve always been fairly bullish about Alualu.

      I think Jesse James needs to see this as a real opportunity to re-take his role as starting TE, as two games in a row without a catch, is a real ugly look for his long-term prospects. I’m boggled by how he can catch two TD’s game 1, and then disappear like Casper the Friendly Ghost, the rest of the season so far. A 6’7 target would be a valuable RZ commodity, one would think.