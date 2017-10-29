Hot Topics

    Steelers Have 4th-Ranked Offensive According To Pro Football Focus

    By Matthew Marczi October 29, 2017 at 07:30 am


    The Pittsburgh Steelers offense this season has not earned itself the greatest reputation in the world. They have at the very least thoroughly underachieved so far, particularly struggling in recent weeks to capitalize on opportunities inside the red zone. Their ability to convert on third down has also bordered on disgusting at times.

    Similarly, the analytics website Pro Football Focus doesn’t exactly have the best reputation around these parts, either, especially when they move from statistics to analysis. So I’m sure most will take what I am about to write about with couple shakers full of salt.

    Never the less, I feel it is worth at least mentioning that the site currently has the Steelers’ offense ranked as the fourth-best in the league, behind only the Falcons, the Buccaneers, and the Patriots. Behind them, and rounding out the top 10, are the Chiefs, Saints, Titans, Eagles, Packers, and Jets.

    Of the group, the article reads, “the Steelers offense hasn’t been the unstoppable force it looked like it might be heading into the season, but they have played some very high level defenses. They were able to put up 26 points against the Minnesota Vikings, but they have also run into the Chicago Bears and the Jacksonville Jaguars”.

    Statistically, both the Vikings and the Jaguars rank in the top five—along with the Steelers—in scoring defense, while the Bears rank a respectable 13th. Chicago is also at or near top-10 levels in both rushing and passing defense, being one of the better teams in both aspects in limiting big plays.


    “In recent weeks”, the article goes on, “Le’Veon Bell looks back to his best in the backfield and that immediately transforms this team’s prospects. With one of the best offensive lines in the game they have an excellent platform for success”.

    It is kind of funny, and telling, that the entire entry did not even mention Ben Roethlisberger or the passing game. They did credit Antonio Brown with the highest-graded player on the unit—Jesse James was the worst by a pretty comfortable margin—but it is a bit eye-opening to see it not even discussed.

    Of course, for the majority of the past 17 games, including the playoffs, dating back to the last season, the Steelers have focused far more on running the ball than passing the ball, so an emphasis on the run game is really not without merit at all.

    Roethlisberger has only attempted 26 or fewer passes in each of the past two games, while Bell has run the ball at least 32 times. There are no obvious signs to me that today’s game should see a departure from the emphasis on the running game today in Detroit, either.

    About the Author

    Matthew Marczi
    Passionate Steelers fan with a bit of writing ability. Connoisseur of loud music. Follow me on Twitter @mmarczi.
    • Lil Smitty

      After reading this, all I have to say is: Well that is interesting. I don’t get to excited or depressed by what “experts” say unless they attack players and coaches.
      I am one that believes Ben will be better after the bye week. He appears to be slightly off on many of his throws. It doesn’t seem to be arm strength, since he is overthrowing many of his receivers.
      The comment about Steelers facing good defenses is something that I had thought as I watched the games. To be more precise with my view, they faced the type of defense that will give them troubles. A 4 – 3 defense with very large and active tackles. Our offense is built for speed with lighter and more athletic players. The same could be said about the defense. I don’t think we have only one player on the team that is a legitimate 340 player and he is a teddy bear. I could see playing teams like that could create problems for the Steelers, but the Patriots are not one of those teams. Most teams built like that are the Vikings, Bears, and Jacksonville. Teams that have had the high draft picks to get these behemoths in the draft.
      Hopefully, as the season rolls along the Steelers will play better and their ranking will improve to please all the analytically inclined on this site. The main thing I am concerned about is winning games.

    • francesco

      The key to the Steelers success so far has been the pressure we have put on the opposing QB and the Haden effect.
      Let me add Hilton as well.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      We have the best WR and RB in football. If we continue to work out the kinks we’ll be good! Definitely need to start finishing drives! Wish McDonald could play! Offense seemed more crisp when he got more acclimated to the system.