Hot Topics

    Steelers Answer Call To Respond In Big Win Over Chiefs

    By Alex Kozora October 16, 2017 at 01:58 pm


    This time a week ago was a low point of the 2017 Pittsburgh Steelers’ season. An ugly, blowout loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars that put Pittsburgh at 3-2. Fast forward to today and it’s nearly a 180 degree turn. Winning really is the cure for all ills, especially when those wins come against the best team in football. Responding and rising to the moment was the mantra in the locker room leading up to yesterday’s game.

    “Last week, after bitter defeat we talked about responding,” Mike Tomlin told reporters. “Responding in the right way. And that the response started on Monday. Ultimately, the response would be measured today. So it was good to see the proper response. but it’s only significant if we use it as we move forward.”

    The win vaults Pittsburgh back to 4-2 and with the Baltimore Ravens loss, extra breathing room in the AFC North. The Steelers will have a chance to notch their third divisional win of the season next Sunday afternoon against the Cincinnati Bengals.

    Artie Burns echoed a similar thought in speaking with Steelers.com’s Missi Matthews after the game.

    “We had to bounce back from last week. I thought we had a good performance. We came in on Monday last week. We knew we had to come in here, in a hostile environment, and make sure we had everything together. We did that. We executed real good and everything went well.”


    Burns said the biggest difference on defense from last to this week was finishing out the game. A week ago, the Jaguars’ final play was a 90 yard touchdown. This week, it was a 3rd down sack and 4th down incompletion to seal victory.

    Ben Roethlisberger was a key part in the win, playing arguably his best football of the season. He ran through the key areas that got the team back on track.

    “Our defense stepping up big,” Roethlisberger said. “Making stops. Us scoring. I thought our backed up offense was exceptional tonight. We really possessed the ball well.”

    Pittsburgh had the ball for over 36 minutes. The defense held Kansas City to just one first half first down and the offense kept drives alive. It wasn’t the perfect game. But it was a complete one. The perfect timing.

    The perfect response.

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE

    About the Author

    Alex Kozora
    Full-time blogger from mom's basement. Marrying tape and statistics. Chidi Iwuoma is my favorite Steeler of all-time.
    • John

      Nice effort. Agree with the comments — it only matters based on what they do
      In coming weeks.

    • DirtDawg1964

      Most had the Steelers losing. So a win is a big deal. Even if it wasn’t the prettiest win. And yes, we got a little lucky. But playing well puts luck on your side.

      The fact is the defence was dominate. We have to be happy about that.

    • will

      Burns did not have such a good game.

    • Alan Tman

      It’s always good when you can cover up some mistakes and win. I just hope Big Ben can get on a roll and start hitting the deep ball.

    • mezzetin1

      I thought Burns was consistent. And he’s definitely coming on.

    • Zarbor

      Neither did Ben….

    • 太阳三联

      He balled out man. Don’t crucify the guy because honestly that was horrible play calling besides the last drive. We should of kept the heat coming all day. But we got the dub all that matters

    • srdan

      If our offense could just stop putting the D in bad starting position, our defense could be top of the league.

    • The Tony

      Aside from a blown coverage, Burns was in good position all day and was physical as well. People only remember the bad plays and not the good.

    • The Tony

      Ben looked to have complete control of the offense and was playing with confidence which seemingly was lacking in weeks past. Ben threw the ball with authority and decisiveness. I thought Ben played well in a hostile environment with the media circus and doubters piling on him all week.

    • The Tony

      More like if the Special teams could stop putting the offense in favorable field position, our defense could be top of the league