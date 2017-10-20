Hot Topics

    Steelers Can Seize Control Of AFC With Sunday Win Over Bengals

    By Dave Bryan October 20, 2017 at 07:54 am


    With a win Sunday at home over the Cincinnati Bengals the Pittsburgh Steelers will be the new No. 1 seed in the AFC entering Week 8 of the 2017 NFL regular season.

    Thursday night the Kansas City Chiefs lost to the Oakland Raiders 31-30 on the final play of the game and that drops them to 5-2 on the season. The Steelers, on the other hand, enter their Sunday game against the Bengals with a 4-2 record and they currently own tie breakers over the Chiefs due to them beating them in Kansas City this past Sunday.

    The New England Patriots can also move to 5-2 on the season on Sunday by beating the Atlanta Falcons at home. The Steelers, however, would own tie breakers over the Patriots in the AFC. At best, the Patriots would remain the No. 3 seed in the AFC with a win Sunday combined with a Steelers win due to them losing to the Chiefs back in Week 1.

    A win Sunday over the Bengals would also give the Steelers a 3-0 record against teams in their own AFC North division. The Steelers opened Week 7 as 6-point home favorites over the Bengals and that line has since dipped to 5.5-points on most of the betting site boards.

    The Steelers entered Week 7 with the second-best odds to win the Super Bowl this season, according to Bovada. They are currently listed at 7-1 with only the Patriots having better odds at 4-1. The Chiefs entered Week 7 with the third-best odds to win this year’s Super Bowl at 8-1.


    The Steelers will play the Patriots later this season in a Week 15 game that will be played at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh.

    • The Chin

      good stuff

    • ThatGuy

      Every game is huge for the rest of the year, especially that Week 15 game if us, KC and NE are still neck and neck. Time to run run run run Bell.

    • WreckIess

      The only thing I ask is that they don’t crap the bed. Keep those sheets clean.

    • StrengthOfVictory

      Leaving the AFC playoff seeding out of it, there’s no way the Steelers aren’t preparing well for this game. It’s a divisional matchup at home. What more do you need?

    • Smitty 6788

      Huge game. If we just play smart and don’t turn the ball over we’ll be fine. Their OL is suspect at best.

    • pcantidote

      Wow. If Miami and Buffalo are the wild cards then the AFC is very down this year. Go Steelers.

    • LucasY59

      The #1 seed is so IMPORTANT, especially if it makes the pats a 3 seed, its still really early, but with a game against NE later in the season they need to stay ahead of them until then (or at least make it so that win gives them the tiebreaker) winning twice against the Cheaters IN Pittsburgh is much more likely than a AFCCG in NE, plus if NE stays the #3 they would likely have to travel to KC to get to Pittsburgh,

      again its way too early, but I think the top 3 seeds are pretty much set (the loss to Oakland was a close one, and dropping 2 games in a row after winning the first 5 is tough for KC, but I still think the Chefs are the best team in a tough West division, which is why the Steelers need to stay ahead of NE, because Denver and Oakland could drop the Chefs to the 3rd seed) the south is a toss up where 3 teams have about the same chance of winning and so one of them will fall into the 4th spot like last yr