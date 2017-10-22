Hot Topics

    Steelers Continue To Show Interest In Top College Quarterbacks

    By Alex Kozora October 22, 2017 at 08:00 am


    Several weeks ago, we noted the Pittsburgh Steelers’ apparent interest in Wyoming QB Josh Allen. The team sent scouts to the Wyoming/Iowa game, presumably, with a focus on Allen. Yesterday, the Steelers sent more scouts to watch Wyoming.

    Via Chris Pika.


    Of course, scouts probably aren’t there to only watch Allen. And they’re likely area scouts, meaning some of this is just due diligence. Still, it’s especially interesting to be able to note it twice. For obvious reasons. You obviously know the soon-to-happen debate and question mark over Ben Roethlisberger’s future once this season ends. It’s almost impossible to think he’ll play more than another three years and he could retire as soon as this season ends. Who knows, and my guess is that Roethlisberger isn’t anywhere close to making a decision.

    That means that from an organization standpoint, you have to work with the ongoing assumption he’s going to retire after the season. Better safe than sorry, better to have a good feel for the position than trying to play catch up.

    As for Allen, it’s been a difficult season. Before Saturday, he was completing just 57.6% of his passes and thrown just seven touchdowns to four picks. He’s had ugly games against the best competition he faced. A dud versus Iowa and he completed nine passes in consecutive weeks, including a loss to Oregon.

    But he’s big with a live arm and mobility, someone who is likely to draw comparisons to Roethlisberger leading up to April’s selections.

    Maybe even the bigger story, which I'm tacking on after originally writing this, was the Steelers sending heavy hitters to the USC/Notre Dame game. Hat tip to friend of the site Carlos.

     

    Again, lot of talent to watch but USC QB Sam Darnold surely is the headliner. However, like Allen, Darnold has struggled and there are plenty of rumors he will stay in school for his senior year.

    The focus is on what’s happening right now with the Pittsburgh Steelers. But once it comes to a close, you can bet you’ll hear a lot about Josh Allen and Sam Darnold – and the rest of this QB class.

    Alex Kozora
    Full-time blogger from mom's basement. Marrying tape and statistics. Chidi Iwuoma is my favorite Steeler of all-time.
    • capehouse

      Matt Miller is still waving Josh Allen’s flag around. Says the NFL still loves him despite what twitter says. You’d like to think one of these QBs will drop into our lap at the end of the 1st rd, but we’ll probably have a bigger need at TE or Safety and those positions usually have better value at the end of rd 1.

    • Stuck in Ravens country

      Its tough to think that many of these 1st round QBs will be available by the time the Steelers pick. Even if the Steelers wanted to trade up for it, they would be out of reach. Granted Josh Allen is ranked to go in the end of the 1st round on CBS 2018 Draft Prospect rankings but typically QBs get picked early. I heard recently that Josh would probably be going 3rd pick overall with 2 QBs in front of him. What are all the teams looking for a QB in the first round? My guess would be:

      – New England (either it’s a new QB or a better offensive line)
      – Buffalo (They are ready to move on from Taylor)
      – NY Jets (McCown isn’t what they’re looking for)
      – Pittsburgh
      – Cleveland (yep… I wouldn’t be surprised if they did it again… and picked the worst one again)
      – Baltimore (Flacco looks really bad… they may be wanting to move on)
      – Cincinnati (They are ready to move on from Dalton)
      – Jacksonville (Bortles was a bust)
      – Denver (Time for another attempt)
      – LA Chargers (Rivers is as old as Ben)
      – Washington (Rumor is Cousins is moving on to maybe San Fran)
      – NY Giants (Eli is done)
      – San Francisco (Although they may sign Cousins)
      – Minnesota (Bradford may be done for his career)

      That’s 13 teams looking for a QB (assuming Cousins moves from Washington to another of these teams).

      Bottom line, if the Steelers want a top QB talent, they’ll have to give up a lot of draft picks. They’ll be better off improving the team around the QB, let one of the current backups start, and tank it for a year, then get a QB.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      We got Lynn Swann at USC too. I’m sure he will provide some good gouge to the Steelers.

      If Ben plays next year (he will); he will tie Mike Webster for the most seasons ever played by a Pittsburgh Steeler at 15. They better be looking at quarterbacks. Ben might play through 2019 for a 16th season but don’t see him going beyond that right now.

    • SouthernSteel

      If anything…looks like Andrew luck might be done…IND scouting hard for QBs

    • Rob H

      The Steelers would never tank an entire season the way the Colts did to get Andrew Luck (which hasn’t exactly worked out how they envisioned), but I’ve heard the idea of starting someone like Dobbs for a season floated out there already. The idea is valid, they could then get an accurate gauge on what his ceiling is, and if he doesn’t work out as a starter, they would at the very least be in a better position to nab a falling Qb, or trade up to get one without giving up a king’s ransom.

      I still think that unless the bottom really falls out for Ben that he will finish his contract though, and they will just continue to evaluate all of the top QB’s coming out, just like they did last year, just in case they get lucky and one they really like falls to them, that QB could then take a year or two to get up to speed.

    • blue

      Lamar Jackson is the pick, will be next years D Watson, pass on him and regret later.

    • WreckIess

      It’s been a bit of a tough season for both of them honestly from what I’ve been hearing.

      Josh Allen has all the traits you want to see, but the protection and weapons just aren’t there for him. Even still, on the times when everything is perfect for him he’s still known to be pretty erratic with his throws so it’s hard to give him the benefit of the doubt like I could with someone like Patrick Mahomes. I haven’t seen too much from Darnold yet though, but from what I’ve heard from guys like Ledyard, he just isn’t ready.

    • Steelers12

      No way he is there when we pick