Steelers DE Stephon Tuitt To Miss Game Against Lions With Back Injury

The Pittsburgh Steelers will play the Detroit Lions Sunday night and it looks like starting defensive end Stephon Tuitt will miss that game due to injury.

Tuitt, who missed the Steelers Week 7 home game against the Cincinnati Bengals due to him injuring his back while lifting a week ago Monday, said Thursday that he’s now been told that he won’t play Sunday night against the Lions, according to Jim Wexell on Twitter.

Tuitt said Tuesday night during his weekly radio interview that he hoped to practice by Thursday and ultimately play Sunday night against the Lions. His comments followed head coach Mike Tomlin saying earlier in the day that he was hopeful the defensive end would also play Sunday night.

This will now mark the fourth full game that Tuitt has missed this season as he also missed the team’s Week 2 and Week 3 games due to a biceps injury that he suffered early in the team’s regular season opener against the Cleveland Browns.

With Tuitt expected to miss the game against the Lions, backup defensive end Tyson Alualu is once again expected to start in his place and opposite fellow defensive end Cameron Heyward.





The Steelers have a bye following their game against the Lions so hopefully Tuitt will be fully healthy by Week 10 when the Steelers play the Indianapolis Colts.