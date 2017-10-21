Hot Topics

    Steelers’ Defensive Charting: First Six Weeks

    By Alex Kozora October 21, 2017 at 01:48 pm


    As usual, our charting for the Pittsburgh Steelers’ defense. This is out of 372 snaps, excluding the ones that didn’t involve a snap.

    Personnel groupings.

    3-4: 147 (39.5%)
    Nickel: 130 (34.9%)
    Dime: 90 (24.2%)
    Goal Line: 4 (1%)
    3-5-3: 1 (.3%)

    Add up the nickel dime and the Steelers have been in subpackage 59.1%. Compare that to 70.5% last year. So seeing that number come down though games like Jacksonville have skewed the numbers a bit.

    In the first month, the Steelers used their “over” front 35 times. That’s 8.8 times per game. In the past two weeks, they’ve done it just three times. Hasn’t been as effective as Keith Butler hoped, allowing 4.3 YPC.


    – Butler has blitzed (our definition) 28.7% of the time, down over 10% from last year. This is similar to what Dick LeBeau did his final year. By his definition, sending 5+, he’s blitzed only 16.1%. Again, that’s down about 10% from last year.

    Let’s dive in position-by-position.

    Defensive Line

    Javon Hargrave has just nine nickel snaps over the past three weeks. 31 on the season. Number has to rise this week with Stephon Tuitt out.

    DL Pressures

    Heyward: 13
    Tuitt: 11
    Hargrave: 6
    Alualu: 1
    LT Walton: 0

    Snaps Per Pressure

    Tuitt: 8.3
    Hargrave: 12.5
    Heyward: 14.6
    Alualu: 101

    Tuitt’s numbers were certainly helped out by last Sunday’s game. Had a position high six pressures against the Chiefs. Walton and Alualu continue to prove they’re ineffective pass rushers.

    Linebacker

    Ryan Shazier has missed only two snaps all season. Even more impressive are the numbers when he’s targeted. Like a shutdown corner.

    4/11 32 yards 0 TD, 3 INTs (includes the one he tipped that Mike Hilton picked).

    Vince Williams has lined up as an OLB 23 times this season. Led to one of his four sacks. Shazier’s done it 26.

    The big ones, pressure numbers.

    Total Pressures

    Dupree: 10.5
    Watt: 7
    Harrison: 3
    Chickillo: 4

    Snaps Per Pressure

    Harrison: 4.3
    Watt: 11
    Dupree: 11.2
    Chickillo: 21

    – Coverage/drop percentages

    Watt: 45.8%
    Harrison: 31.6%
    Chickillo: 27%
    Dupree: 26.1%

    – Watt’s number is still absurdly high. Never seen anything like it. You can see the right side dropping much more than the left which is in-line with how the Steelers have operated over the past several years.

    Secondary

    Mike Hilton has more pressures (six) than the rest of the secondary combined (four). Of course, he’s been blitzed a ton, too, 29 times.

    – Target numbers.

    Joe Haden: 2/6 36 yards 0 TD, 0 INT
    William Gay: 1/3 13 yards
    Mike Mitchell: 2/4 56 yards
    Artie Burns: 8/17 131 yards 2 TDs, 0 INTs
    Sean Davis: 6/9 66 yards 1 TD 0 INTs
    Mike Hilton: 3/6 22 yards 0 TD 0 INTs

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE

    About the Author

    Alex Kozora
    Full-time blogger from mom's basement. Marrying tape and statistics. Chidi Iwuoma is my favorite Steeler of all-time.
    • Cullen James Riley

      I understand that Artie Burns is still a young player & is still developing, but it kind of surprises me how much he is getting targetted compared to everyone else.

      I mean he doesn’t even have the worst percentage of receptions:
      Joe Haden: 33.3%
      Willie Gay: 33.3%
      Artie Burns: 47.06%
      Mike Hilton: 50%
      Mike Mitchell: 50%
      Sean Davis: 66.6%

      Maybe it is just the recievers that he has been getting lined up against?

    • Rob H

      “Javon Hargrave has just nine nickel snaps over the past three weeks. 31 on the season. Number has to rise this week with Stephon Tuitt out.”

      Yea, you would think so, especially with those snaps per pressure numbers you listed.
      So, why is it that I’m preparing myself to be ticked off by how many of those subpackage snaps Mitchell gives to Alualu tomorrow?

    • #beatthepats

      Great stuff as usual Alex, I wonder what the breakdown of the first half of the chief game was? It seemed as though it was more base. But most certanly it was the single most dominate half in years.