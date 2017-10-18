Hot Topics

    Steelers Don’t Need Reminding Who Vontaze Burfict Is

    By Matthew Marczi October 18, 2017 at 09:00 am


    The Pittsburgh Steelers were not fortunate to be among the teams who got the opportunity to face the Cincinnati Bengals sans Vontaze Burfict, their talented but controversial inside linebacker, who was suspended for the first three games of the 2017 regular season. He also served a three-game suspension to start the 2016 season.

    That first suspension tied very much directly to the Steelers, as it was triggered by a hit on wide receiver Antonio Brown in the playoffs the year before. The missed time was not due to that one incident alone, but rather due to an accumulation of incidents—which also included other encounters with Steelers players.

    There is no love lost between the two sides, to be sure. Several players on the roster have very publicly gone after Burfict, for example, on social media. While quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was highly complimentary of him and what he does on the field yesterday, he knows that he himself has been on the receiving end of some of Burfict’s on-field misconduct.

    His reputation is such that there is no need for special preparation to face him simply because the Steelers are already familiar with his work. A reporter asked Head Coach Mike Tomlin during his press conference yesterday if he would speak to his team about Burfict prior to the game.

    No, they know who he is”, the head coach replied, saying much by saying little. As the reporter pressed on, he continued as well, saying, “I don’ think it’s necessary”, with regard to educating his players about facing the inside linebacker. “I think anybody that’s played for us understands it, understands the nature of it, and those that don’t will be educated by you guys”, naturally getting a dig in at the end.


    The former undrafted free agent has had a number of suitably high-profile incidents just in his games against the Steelers alone, enough that I am probably forgetting some. There was the knee to the shoulder of Roethlisberger, for example, and a low hit in the pocket. He and David DeCastro, of all people, have had some clashes.

    For as much attention that he draw to himself for his extracurriculars—he even got under his own teammates’ skin in training camp when he tackled running back Giovani Bernard, coming back from an ACL tear, in a non-tackling drill—it is unfortunate, because he is actually a very good player.

    In just the two games since he returned from suspension, for example, Burfict has already racked up 19 tackles, including 14 primary tackles, as well as a sack and a pass defensed. He is serving as a tackle captain this year for the Bengals.

    • colingrant

      Never heard of Burfict until his clash and take down (by face mask) of Willie Colon on a Thursday or Monday night game a few years back. Went down exactly like Burfict vs DeCastro. Planted on back, but grabs face mask on way down. Would fit perfectly in the 70’s NFL.

    • pcantidote

      Celebrating the Bell injury was the worst one for me to stomach. The guy is just a total POS.

    • srdan

      I like the guy. He is just playing in the wrong era. As Charlie Murhpy would say, he is a “habitual line stepper”. One of these guys that you like on your team, but not otherwise.

    • pcantidote

      BS. He isn’t a line stepper. He has several proven incidents of trying to injure other players, and I genuinely believe that he lacks the intelligence to learn or change. There is no place in the league for someone like that.

    • srdan

      I’m sure most people would agree with you. In my opinion it sounds a lot like Lambert. Someone that people revere around here.

    • pcantidote

      I’m not old enough to remember Lambert’s game at that level of detail. I was just a young kid. I’d defer to others regarding whether that is a valid comparison.