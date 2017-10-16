Steelers G Ramon Foster Expects To Play Against Bengals

After missing Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs with a back injury, it sounds like Pittsburgh Steelers starting left guard Ramon Foster will be healthy enough to play in his team’s Week 7 home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

On Monday, Foster talked about his back injury in addition to the prospects of him playing Sunday at Heinz Field against the Bengals.

“I’ve been dealing with it for a couple weeks, but it came to a point where you just can’t deal with it anymore,” Foster said Monday of his back injury, according to Chris Adamski of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. “We’re about to hit a stretch in the season where in-conference play comes along. We have Cincy, a late Sunday night game and the second half gets really amped up. … Better to get rest in a non-division game than to risk it and be out for later.”

Foster went in to add that he’s “feeling confident” he will play Sunday at home against the Bengals.

“If it’s up to me, I’m rolling,” he said.





With Foster inactive on Sunday against the Chiefs backup interior offensive lineman B.J. Finney started in his place at left guard. It was the third game that Finney has started at left guard in place of Foster and just as he did the previous two times last season, he represented himself well.

Assuming Foster is able to play this coming Sunday against the Bengals the Steelers still might not have their entire starting offensive line on the field for that game as right tackle Marcus Gilbert unfortunately re-injured his hamstring during the first half of the game against the Chiefs. Gilbert, who had missed the three previous Steelers games because of a hamstring injury, was replaced on Sunday by Chris Hubbard.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin will hold his weekly press conference on Tuesday and at that time will likely give a full recap of the health of his team.