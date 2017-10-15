Steelers Injury Report: Gilbert, Williams Injured In Win Over Chiefs

The Pittsburgh Steelers beat the previously undefeated Kansas City Chiefs Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium 19-13 in a game that we’re sure to be talking about all next week. The Steelers did, however, suffer a few injuries during their road win and head coach Mike Tomlin talked about them during his post game press conference.

“Vince Williams had a hip injury and he wasn’t able to return, Tomlin said. “Marcus Gilbert had a hamstring injury, a re-injury there and he wasn’t able to return. We had several guys go down at different points during in the game but were able to come back in. So, we’ll wait and see on some of that.”

Tackle Marcus Gilbert, who returned Sunday after missing the last three games with a hamstring injury, left the contest in the first quarter after re-injuring it. He was replaced by Chris Hubbard. Gilbert will now likely be sidelined the next few week and we might not see him again until after the team’s bye.

Inside linebacker Vince Williams was injured in the second half and was replaced by Tyler Matakevich. Williams did have two sacks in Sundays game before leaving for good. Williams was on crutches after the Steelers win.

“Hey guys I’m all good! The only thing hurt is my pride from that stiff arm,” Williams posted on Twitter.





The Steelers entered Sunday’s Week 6 game a fairly healthy team as only guard Ramon Foster missed the contest with a back injury.

The Steelers will now get ready to host the Cincinnati Bengals next Sunday at Heinz Field. The 2-3 Bengals were on a bye this week.