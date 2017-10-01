Steelers Injury Report: No Major Injuries Suffered In Win Over Ravens

The Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Baltimore Ravens on the road Sunday 26-9 and according to head coach Mike Tomlin after the game, the team came out of the AFC North contest healthy.

“As far as I know, we don’t have any major injuries or things to report,” Tomlin said. “We’ve got some bumps and bruises associated with play. I think anybody that got shaken up ended up going back into the game. I’ll update you on that further like we do on Tuesday.”

The Steelers didn’t have any in-game injury updates during Sunday’s win at M&T Bank Stadium and that’s certainly great news. However, a few Steelers players, such as wide receiver Antonio Brown, did appear to spend a few plays on the sideline to get checked out. Brown did return to the game fairly quickly.

Missing Sunday’s game due to injuries were tackle Marcus Gilbert (hamstring) and safety Mike Mitchell (hamstring). Outside linebacker James Harrison was also inactive on Sunday against the Ravens after he ended the week listed as questionable with an illness.

The 3-1 Steelers will next play the Jacksonville Jaguars next Sunday at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh.



