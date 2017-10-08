Steelers Injury Report: No Serious Injuries Suffered In Loss To Jaguars

The Pittsburgh Steelers suffered a very embarrassing 30-9 home loss Sunday to the Jacksonville Jaguars and while the team’s collective man-hood was injured during the contest, it doesn’t appear as though any players were seriously hurt.

“Very little to speak of from an injury standpoint,” Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said during his short post-game press conference.

The Steelers seemingly entered Sunday’s game against the Jaguars relatively healthy as only tackle Marcus Gilbert missed the home contest with his hamstring injury that he has been sidelined by since Week 2.

While Steelers wide receiver Martavis Bryant officially entered Sunday’s game as questionable with an illness, he wound up playing. He finished the game with 5 receptions for 21 yards.

The Steelers are now 3-2 on the season and they’ll next play the Kansas City Chiefs on the road next Sunday afternoon.



