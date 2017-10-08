Hot Topics

    Steelers Injury Report: No Serious Injuries Suffered In Loss To Jaguars

    By Dave Bryan October 8, 2017 at 03:25 pm


    The Pittsburgh Steelers suffered a very embarrassing 30-9 home loss Sunday to the Jacksonville Jaguars and while the team’s collective man-hood was injured during the contest, it doesn’t appear as though any players were seriously hurt.

    “Very little to speak of from an injury standpoint,” Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said during his short post-game press conference.

    The Steelers seemingly entered Sunday’s game against the Jaguars relatively healthy as only tackle Marcus Gilbert missed the home contest with his hamstring injury that he has been sidelined by since Week 2.

    While Steelers wide receiver Martavis Bryant officially entered Sunday’s game as questionable with an illness, he wound up playing. He finished the game with 5 receptions for 21 yards.

    The Steelers are now 3-2 on the season and they’ll next play the Kansas City Chiefs on the road next Sunday afternoon.


    • CP72

      My remote control is doubtful for next week.

    • WeWantDaTruth

      The whole Steeler organization’s pride should be injured after that masterpiece.

    • Applebite

      10 years of Top 10 1st rd picks for the Jags, brings us to this point: Embarrassingly wounded egos.

      If that butt whooping don’t wake some people on the team up, I just don’t know. What it will take to get this team into gear? They’ve been sputtering all season long on offense. If it’s as simple as getting Gilbert back healthy again, I don’t think the Steelers make it to the playoffs at this point.

    • Dan

      The fans were hurt

    • SteelersGeek4Lyfe

      Hopefully some egos were seriously injured.

    • I4giveSteelers

      who cares Dave, maybe we need some

    • Guillermo Garcia-Gomez

      I’m not sure just waking up is gonna fix this lol