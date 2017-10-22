Steelers Injury Report: TE Vance McDonald Injures Knee Against Bengals

The Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Cincinnati Bengals 29-14 Sunday afternoon at Heinz Field and during the game they suffered an injury to one of their tight ends.

“Vance McDonald had a knee injury,” Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said during his post game press conference. “He’s being evaluated. The rest of it is bumps and bruises associated with playing. We’ll have an update for you on Tuesday.”

McDonald was hurt sometime during the second half and was replaced by backup tight end Xavier Grimble. Prior to leaving the game, McDonald caught two passes for 37 yards.

The Steelers had two players miss Sunday’s game against the Bengals with injuries and they were defensive end Stephon Tuitt (back) and tackle Marcus Gilbert (hamstring).



