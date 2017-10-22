Hot Topics

    Steelers Injury Report: TE Vance McDonald Injures Knee Against Bengals

    By Dave Bryan October 22, 2017 at 06:52 pm


    The Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Cincinnati Bengals 29-14 Sunday afternoon at Heinz Field and during the game they suffered an injury to one of their tight ends.

    “Vance McDonald had a knee injury,” Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said during his post game press conference. “He’s being evaluated. The rest of it is bumps and bruises associated with playing. We’ll have an update for you on Tuesday.”

    McDonald was hurt sometime during the second half and was replaced by backup tight end Xavier Grimble. Prior to leaving the game, McDonald caught two passes for 37 yards.

    The Steelers had two players miss Sunday’s game against the Bengals with injuries and they were defensive end Stephon Tuitt (back) and tackle Marcus Gilbert (hamstring).


    • Jaybird

      Grimble just will not go quietly! I just hope It’s nothing serious with Vance. I really like his blocking.

    • WARisHELL

      I was so close to my bold prediction of Vance having a big day. Guy just can’t catch very well. Injury doesn’t help either.

    • WilliamSekinger

      Hope he is ok, was starting to really gel with Ben and the offense.

    • Thomas

      I really hope this isn’t serious 0_0