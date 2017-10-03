Steelers Injury Report: Team Seemingly Healthy Entering Week 5

The Pittsburgh Steelers will play the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday at Heinz Field and it continues to sound like the team will enter that game relatively healthy. During his Tuesday press conference, head coach Mike Tomlin confirmed that his team came out of this Sundays road game against the Baltimore Ravens without suffering any significant injuries.

“From an injury standpoint, we didn’t absorb any major negativity,” Tomlin said. “Some of the guys went in with preexisting things, things that we had monitored during the week leading up to the game. Guys like Sean Davis and [Stephon] Tuitt and T.J. Watt, but none of those things appeared to be issues in-game or after the game.

“So we’ll move forward this week from a better perspective with the health. Obviously, we’ve got normal bumps and bruises associated with play. We’ll watch a number of guys throughout the early portions of the week, but nothing significant to speak of there.”

Tomlin, however, didn’t not give any formal injury updates on Steelers tackle Marcus Gilbert (hamstring) and safety Mike Mitchell (hamstring). Both missed Sunday’s game against the Ravens with their hamstring injuries so we’ll have to wait and see if both are listed on the team’s Wednesday injury report in addition to seeing what level of practice participation both had.

Steelers outside linebacker James Harrison was also inactive on Sunday against the Ravens after ending the week listed as questionable with an illness and Tomlin was asked Tuesday if the veteran was a healthy scratch for the game.





“He was sick and he missed a lot of time in preparation for the game and that weighed into the equation as well,” Tomlin said of Harrison. “He was feeling better on Sunday morning but he missed a lot of prep time last week.”

If Harrison is over his illness this week and the rest of the team’s outside linebackers remain healthy, it will be interesting to see if he ultimately winds up on the inactive list 90 minutes ahead of the Steelers game against the Jaguars.